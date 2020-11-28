20 photos of Larissa Lima — Watch the 90 Day Fiance star’s transformation

Larissa Lima is one of the biggest stars to rise to fame after appearing on 90 Day Fiance.

She joined the series for Season 6 alongside then-fiance Colt Johnson. The pair even got married in a wedding that aired during an episode on TLC.

However, Colt and Larissa ended up partying ways not long after their marriage due to their inability to get along and also due to his mother, Debbie Johnson’s constant interference in their relationship.

Larissa and Colt’s marriage was volatile from the start and ended after Larissa was arrested and accused of domestic violence for the third time.

Even though their marriage had ended, 90 Day Fiance fans got a chance to watch Larissa and Colt’s marriage crumble on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Divorce didn’t end Larissa’s 90 Day Fiance run (or Colt’s, for that matter). Instead, the Brazilian beauty met a new man, Eric Nichols, and returned for Season 5.

Now, Larissa Lima is no longer a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise after she starred in a CamSoda show where she showed off all of the extensive plastic surgery that she’s had done recently.

Larissa claimed that the production company behind 90 Day Fiance decided to release her from her contract after she brought in more than $100,000 from people willing to pay to watch her stream nude content for the site.

And despite having lost her gig on TLC, Larissa Lima claims to be doing really well. In fact, she says she makes more now in one month than she could make in a year filming episodes of 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs.

Larissa Lima’s non-dramatic firing from 90 Day Fiance and all its spinoffs came right about when she was getting ready to move to Colorado Springs with Eric Nichols.

That’s where he is from, and apparently, he was ready to leave Las Vegas behind them and return to his roots.

And even though Larissa looks pretty comfortable in Colorado Springs, she’s made it clear that she wants to go back to Las Vegas.

The Brazilian beauty has said that the pace of Colorado Springs is just too slow.

She also recently revealed that she and Eric broke up.

So now she’s back to square one when it comes to relationships.

But with her soaring popularity, Larissa won’t have to stay single for long if she doesn’t want to.

As Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After began, Larissa Lima began showing off her latest look after some procedures.

But by the time Season 5 had ended, Larissa looked so different that even Colt said he didn’t recognize her anymore.

Naturally, all of the television exposure and living in Las Vegas opened up some doors for Larissa.

She has been invited to walk red carpets and host events because she appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

And even though we won’t be seeing Larissa Lima on 90 Day Fiance any more, it’s worth remembering her for the great drama and witty one-liners that she made famous during her time.

After all, Larissa definitely brought the drama when it came to the 90 Day Fiance Tell Alls.

She knew exactly what she wanted.

And she definitely knew exactly how she wanted to be treated.

Larissa Lima came on 90 Day Fiance knowing she was a queen and she wasn’t going to let anyone treat her as less than royalty.

Her biggest enemy while married to Colt Johnson was his mom.

But Larissa was quick to call out anyone who she thought was being disrespectful. And don’t even think about not bringing her flowers.

90 Day Fiance returns on Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.