Yungeen Ace shooting: Florida rapper ambushed by gunfire that left 1 dead

Florida rapper Yungeen Ace was ambushed by three men who opened fire on the rapper and a group of friends that left one dead.

According to local law enforcement, three armed men ambushed Yungeen Ace and his associates at a Hampton Inn hotel in Waycross Georgia.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when a caller told police that men later identified as Yungeen Ace and his associates were being pursued by armed men in a parking lot.

When the police arrived at the scene, 30-year-old Jeremy Brookins was wounded by gunfire and later was pronounced dead while the second gunshot victim, Dewayne Lamont Scott, was in a hotel room before being transported to a local hospital.

The three men arrested for the ambush are from Jacksonville, Florida and have been charged with multiple felonies including firearm possession and possession of marijuana.

Mark Jefferson,26, Leroy Girard Whittaker, 18, and Devante Demorris Starks,26, were all arrested according to according to WALKB News 10.

In June 2018, Yungeen Ace, whose real name is Kenyatta Bullard, was reportedly shot multiple times and was the sole survivor of a shooting that left his brother and two others dead.

Yungeen Ace recently released a music video for single aptly named Murder Rate Rising.

The rapper has over 1 million followers on Instagram and was active on the social media platform on the day of the ambush.