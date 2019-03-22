22nd March 2019 1:05 PM ET

Caresha Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami from City Girls, is on top of the world right now but the two women closest to her are behind bars.

It’s well known that JT, the other half of City Girls, is currently serving time but many want to know more about Yung Miami’s mom, Keenya Young, who is also in prison.

While Yung Miami has talked frequently about JT being in jail, she doesn’t talk about her mother. So what exactly did she do to end up serving time?

Why is Yung Miami’s mom in jail?

Yung Miami’s mom is named Keenya Young and in 2009, she was accused of driving the getaway car after she and Exzavier Robinson stole designer purses from the Macy’s in the Aventura Mall in Miami, Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, the theft led to a crazy high-speed chase where it’s not entirely clear who the driver was. While driving a borrowed Chrysler 300 at high speeds, either she or Robinson ran into another car at a North Miami intersection, killing the woman inside.

Emily Anderson lost her life due to the police chase on August 3, 2009. She was a 40-year old security guard and grandmother of two.

Exzavier Robinson’s defense blamed Keenya Young for the accident, claiming that she was the driver who hit Anderson.

“The way Keenya drove was reckless,” Assistant Public Defender Lauren Dawson told jurors during opening statements of Robinson’s trial for murder.

However, prosecutors claimed that Robinson was the mastermind behind the whole crime and that he wielded his car “like a weapon.”

In Florida, certain crimes that result in the death of another person automatically result in a murder charge and that’s exactly what happened with Yung Miami’s mom, whether she was driving the getaway vehicle or not.

Exzavier Robinson and Keenya Young were charged with first-degree murder for the death of Emily Robinson as well as charged with armed robbery for the Aventura Mall theft.

In 2017, Yung Miami’s mom, Keenya Young, pleaded guilty and received a sentence of five years in prison plus 10 years probation.

Renewed interest in Keenya Young

Some may be wondering why there has been renewed interest in Yung Miami’s mom since her crime took place in 2009 and her trial took place in 2017.

It is because Yung Miami recently posted a picture of her mom on Instagram, captioning the photo, “My Mama” followed by three heart-eyed emojis.

That’s when the comments of the photo began filling up with some taking aim at the City Girls singer for even posting it.

One wrote, “SHE A SNITCH, SHE WAS STEALING CHEAP ASS JUICY PURSES SHE GOT A COOL 5 BECAUSE SHE SNITCHED ON HOMEBOY!! THEY KILLED AN INNOCENT LADY WHILE ROBBING MACYS!! Smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ FACTS ARE FACTS! AND A SNITCH IS A SNITCH!!”

She has since deleted the photo, possibly to avoid the negativity that the post attracted.

According to Fader, Keenya Young is still in prison and is looking forward to being released in 2021. During that same interview, Yung Miami revealed that she hopes to gift her mother with a house and a car when she gets out.