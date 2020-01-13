Yung Joc net worth: Why he probably isn’t broke after Pull Up & Go video

A video taken by a rideshare passenger was posted by The Shade Room and the driver of the car was none other than rapper and Love and Hip Hop star Yung Joc.

While using the new rideshare app Pull Up & Go, the passenger, J’Koni, asked Joc while he was driving for a rideshare app and said that he must have “fell off”.

Watch the exchange below.

Joc, who reluctantly confirmed his identity after the passenger noticed that his voice was very familiar, replied that it was an “easy way to get money” and that he gets to “meet a lot of people” while driving.

J’Koni was surprised at Joc’s answer to the “fell off” comment. “He actually didn’t react how I thought he would. He just basically was telling me that’s my problem if I feel he fell off for having multiple streams of income,” the Pull Up & Go passenger told The Shade Room.

That response didn’t stop social media from trying to drag Joc for being a driver, though. He posted on his Instagram page, a screenshot of his driver’s dashboard.

That post led his followers to believe that Joc has a much higher role in the brand new rideshare company. Especially since Joc is still a cast member on Love & Hip Hop and is still collecting royalties on his music.

What is Yung Joc’s Net Worth?

According to celebritynetworth.com, Yung Joc is worth 8 million dollars.

His hit It’s Going Down got him a multi-million dollar deal with Bad Boy Records back in 2006. He’s been featured on a number of songs since then, including T-Pain’s Buy U A Drank. He is also a regular cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and has appeared on Stevie J’s show Leave It To Stevie.

If it turns out that Joc is a partner in Pull Up & Go, this may be a brilliant marketing technique for the new company. And if not, there’s nothing wrong with Joc having a side hustle.