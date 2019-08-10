YouTuber Marina Joyce missing 10 days: Police appeal for help as fans speculate on Twitter

YouTuber Marina Joyce has been missing for 10 days, and her fans are worried. Joyce was last seen on July 31 when she left her home in Haringey, North London.

London police have launched an appeal to find the 22-year-old British YouTuber. Haringey’s local police released a statement asking for help to find the missing YouTube star.

“Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey?” the statement read. “Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info.”

Can you help to find Marina Joyce, 22, missing from #Haringey? Last seen on 31Jul and reported missing to police on 7Aug. Call 101 and quote 19MIS031063 with any info. pic.twitter.com/NsosGyIw70 — MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) August 9, 2019

The police appeal comes after Marina Joyce’s boyfriend Brandon Mehmed took to Instagram on Friday to reassure fans that “she is safe and well.” He said the matter was “being dealt with in a professional manner.”

But London police later confirmed she was still missing.

“Marina Joyce, 22, was reported missing to police on Wednesday, 7 August. It was reported she was last seen on 31 July,” according to the police statement.

The Missing People charity also released a statement on Friday appealing to Marina to return home:

“Marina we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.”

Meanwhile, Marina’s fans have taken to Twitter to express their concerns while others have been speculating and searching online for clues about her whereabouts.

so Marina Joyce has been missing for 9 days now and yea, lots of people are making memes about it… because last time we all went nuts over her and it turned out to be nothing… but this is a real case and she is really missing… spread the word but don't do it as a joke… — Michael J. Murphy (@MikeyMurphy) August 10, 2019

every twitter detective that worked the marina joyce case in 2016 coming back and talking to the police:#marinajoyce pic.twitter.com/Y1IqILmySd — Richard Alberts (@RaaMusicLimited) August 10, 2019

Twitter detectives coming back for the second #MarinaJoyce case pic.twitter.com/g9ObLSTdFi — Mick Henderson (@mickhenderson_) August 10, 2019

Okay I'm finding marina joyce. Fuck storming Brooke's house. And area 51 @MarinaJoyce7 we're gonna find you girl #findMarinaJoyce pic.twitter.com/mJHpOCvCEm — Sipping tea with tea spill 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Charlieydwi) August 10, 2019

Who is Marina Joyce?

Marina Joyce’s YouTube channel has more than 2.1 million subscribers. She posts fashion, beauty, dating tips, and makeup tutorial videos to her YouTube channel. The last time she updated her YouTube channel was on June 21 when she posted a video about hair care.

She has also not updated her Instagram since June 24. Joyce posts to her YouTube channel and Instagram regularly so many fans were concerned when she stopped posting without an explanation.

Concerns about Marina Joyce’s well-being were first raised back in 2016. Some fans claimed they saw a gun in the background of a video she posted to YouTube in July 2016.

Speculation, rumor-mongering, and conspiracy theories flourished on social media after she posted a makeup tutorial video in October 2016. In the video, titled Date Outfit Ideas, she appeared to have bruises on her arms.

Many thought she looked worried and disturbed, and some fans claimed they could hear her whispering “help me” in the video.

Fans speculated she was struggling with drug-related issues, but others began sharing wild conspiracy theories. Some even suggested she was being held hostage by ISIS and forced to make videos.

The hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce began trending on Twitter, and after police got involved, Marina issued a statement, saying she was okay.

“I don’t need help guys but thank you for your concern,” she said.

But many fans were not convinced and continued to express concern about her well-being. She finally admitted in March 2017 (see video below) that she suffered a bout of depression.

“The reasons why I did not give you an answer before was because I was not in the right mindset to give you one,” she said. “I did suffer from depression. It was so bad. It hurts me to this day to think of all the reckless things I did that showed that I did not care about my life.”

She thanked her fans for showing concern and helping her to change her life.

“I’m getting better now, which is why I decided to make this video,” she added.

And following her recent disappearance, the hashtag #SaveMarinaJoyce has been trending on Twitter once again.