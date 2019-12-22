YouTuber Logan Paul reacts to alleged gay sex video leaked on Twitter

Logan Paul has responded after a gay sex video allegedly featuring the YouTuber was leaked on Twitter last night making his name go viral.

Many who saw the video said the male performer in the clip looked like the 24-year old YouTube star.

he looks like logan paul — christmas disco vampire #renewawae (@lavenders_bleu) December 22, 2019

However, others said it wasn’t Paul.

I watched it and it doesn't look like him but, what do I know🤷🏽‍♀️ — SANDRIA CARTER (@sandria31) December 22, 2019

Logan Paul responds

While Twitter users debated whether it was Logan Paul in the video, the YouTuber reacted, saying he would release the full tape if it gets 100K retweets.

100k retweets and ill release the full sex tape — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

Some Twitter users took the comment as an admission that Paul is the one featured in the video. Some recalled how he came under fire in January 2019 after declaring that his New Year resolution was to “go gay for a month.”

Obviously to @LoganPaul being gay is some sort of punchline to a joke. Make sure to tell that to youth that kill themselves because they struggle with being gay. Shame on him once again. https://t.co/7HE1t6AxC9 — Josh Seefried (@JoshSeefried) January 11, 2019

Logan Paul later appeared to suggest the video is fake

However, it was not clear from subsequent tweets last night that Paul meant his first reaction to the alleged sex video leak as a confirmation that he was the one shown in the clip.

He appeared to suggest that the video was fake when he later tweeted: “When click bait turns to d**k bait.”

when click bait turns to dick bait — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

He then went on to joke that the popular YouTube make-up artist James Charles was “next.”

james charles ur next — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 22, 2019

Jame Charles quickly reacted to Paul’s tweet, saying he preferred straight guys.

Sorry bro I only go for straight guys 😬 — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2019

Another clip soon emerged on Twitter showing Paul making a jest of the entire situation.

“ill take a shot with you later. lady im in the middle of a dick sucking controversy” hahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/ehv1ZGZfCW — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) December 22, 2019

Logan also neither confirmed nor denied the alleged sex tape leak on Instagram. Judging from the reactions he posted on his Instagram story last night, he appeared to be enjoying the sudden surge of attention on multiple social media platforms.

The video below is an excerpt from Logan Paul’s Instagram story. The clip shows him playfully reacting to the alleged gay sex video leak on Twitter.

Logan Paul reaction 😆 pic.twitter.com/vFZA25sRnp — Bayu Arisandy (@bayuarisaandy) December 22, 2019

He also posted two screenshots on his Instagram story showing Twitter stats that featured his name on the trending list.

“We’re back!” he declared on one of the two screenshots.

KEEMSTAR reacts

The YouTube star KEEMSTAR contributed to the debate over the authenticity of the alleged Logan Paul gay sex video. KEEMSTAR cast doubt on the authenticity of the video.

“… I saw the alleged video… And it probably not him. Definitely looks like him! You can’t see his face good enough.”

Ok, well I saw the alleged video of Logan Paul giving head to another dude. And it probably not him. Definitely looks like him! You can’t see his face good enough. Keep in mind there are like 3 hat wearing beard gay videos that people spam at me daily 😂. None are actually me. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 22, 2019

Logan Paul is one of Internet’s biggest stars

Paul is one of the biggest influencers on YouTube and social media. He has 16.9 million followers on Instagram and 5.2 million on Twitter. But he is best known for his YouTube content. His YouTube channel has more than 20 million subscribers.

He also runs a podcast called Impaulsive.