YouTuber James Charles shares own nude photo on Twitter after account hacked: Who is the beauty influencer?

The Twitter account of popular makeup artist James Charles was hacked on Saturday and used to tweet out a series of obscene and offensive messages to his more than four million followers.

The 20-year-old beauty influencer’s four million followers received a series of bizarre messages that contained racist and homophobic slurs. The posts were signed “The Chuckling Squad,” presumably in reference to the hacker or group of hackers who breached the Twitter account.

One message included a photo of the serial killer Ted Bundy, with the caption, “Ted Bundy aka our hero.”

Another message read, “Gonna leak @KylieJenner number when @OwenBDK hits 10,000 followers!”

James’s Twitter has officially left the chat. Someone call 9 1 1, report criminal trespassing… AGAIN. @jamescharles SMH pic.twitter.com/eW3VfxTagL — Millenni Drama Momma (@DramaMillenni) August 24, 2019

“Gonna post James nudes from his iCloud when @OwenBDK reaches 4k followers,” yet another message read.

The account @OwenBDK referenced in the tweet also posted a tweet referencing James Charles.

James Charles got some nice b👀ty. — Owen (@OwenBDK) August 24, 2019

“Even If I Go Jail I’ll Always Be Chuckling Till I Die #CHUCKLINGHELLA,” another tweet by the hackers read.

The hackers changed the handle multiple times to different handles such as @ChucklingRN and @Jamesch85361786 and tweeted offensive messages. Charles’ account was disabled during the hacking.

Charles’ Twitter handle and official verification have since been restored.

I wonder if James Charles knows he’s been hacked or whether he’s fast asleep and might wake up to all kinds of drama just curious tbh pic.twitter.com/HjEHrZuIAR — 𝙁𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙟𝙖𝙮 (@FayeJay4) August 24, 2019

James Charles' Twitter account has now been disabled after being taken over by serial hacker pic.twitter.com/hWSyOgRMv6 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 24, 2019

I would find the fact that James Charles' twitter got hacked quite funny, but it looks like the person who did it is also the same person that just hacked Etika's sooooo fuck em. — Niall (@TheNiallEdwards) August 24, 2019

Yeah @ATT is looking at a major lawsuit for allowing hackers to call in and SIM card switch over big celebrity account! @KingBach @AmandaCerny @Etika @shanedawson & now @jamescharles all hacked due to ATT human error ! New #DramaAlert today explaining! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 24, 2019

Charles later announced he’d been hacked and posted a nude photo of himself.

“I got my account back just case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken! can’t threaten me with it now get a life,” he wrote

Some Twitter users found the nude pics offensive and complained.

I really woke up today and saw my timeline filled with cockroaches fucking and James Charles ass- I'VE BEEN ON TWT ENOUGH FOR THE DAY. GOTTA GO ON INSTAGRAM — FINDING MUTUALS (@yeosangology) August 25, 2019

But Charles defended his action, saying, “It’s a butt, get over it.”

It’s a butt, get over it — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

“yeah well i didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either slutdelrey so this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day[sic]” he added.

yeah well i didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either slutdelrey so this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

James Charles’ Twitter account was not the only major Twitter account recently hacked. YouTube influencer Shane Dawson’s Twitter account was also hacked and racist and homophobic slurs were posted on it.

The late YouTuber Daniel Desmond “Etika” Amofa’s Twitter was similarly hacked and used to send out offensive messages. Others reportedly targeted were the Vine star King Bach and YouTuber Amanda Cern.

Some Twitter users suggest it was the same hacker who broke into James Charles, Etika, and Shane Dawson’s accounts.

Who is James Charles?

James Charles, a native of Bethlehem, New York, was born on May 23, 1999. He attended Bethlehem Central High School and graduated in 2017.

He is a YouTube makeup artist and beauty vlogger. His YouTube channel has more than 16 million subscribers.

Charles, who is openly gay, became CoverGirl’s first male ambassador in 2016 when he was only 17. He has partnered with top brands, including MarcoMarco and Morphe Cosmetics.

Some sources estimate his net worth at about $12 million.