YouTuber Grant Thompson dead at 38: Tributes pour in for YouTube star

30th July 2019 10:37 PM ET
Grant Thompson, The King of Random
Grant Thompson, YouTube’s The King of Random, died in paragliding accident. Pic credit: The King of Random/Instagram

Grant Thompson, best known for his YouTube Channel The King of Random, died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah, his family has announced.

Thompson was 38 years old, according to TMZ.

“It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night,” a statement by his family posted to his Instagram read (see below). “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

Mark told TMZ that Grant took up paragliding only five months ago, but had previous experience in similar airborne sports, such as skydiving.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans,” YouTube said in a statement posted to Twitter.

People have also been reacting to news of the death of the YouTube star on Twitter.

Who was Grant Thompson?

Grant Thompson started The King of Random YouTube channel in January 2010. He was a prolific content creator who regularly posted often hilarious video clips documenting creative experimental projects, surprising life hacks and various other “random” but often astonishing projects that entertained and educated his YouTube audience.

Among his most popular videos was one titled “How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” which received more than 26 million views.

Thompson’s channel quickly amassed more than 11.6 million subscribers and received nearly 2.5 billion views. His The King of Random channel was ranked the 321st most subscribed channel on YouTube, according to TMZ.

He also had more than 371,000 followers on Instagram.