YouTuber Grant Thompson dead at 38: Tributes pour in for YouTube star

Grant Thompson, best known for his YouTube Channel The King of Random, died on Monday in a paragliding accident in Utah, his family has announced.

Thompson was 38 years old, according to TMZ.

“It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night,” a statement by his family posted to his Instagram read (see below). “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

Mark told TMZ that Grant took up paragliding only five months ago, but had previous experience in similar airborne sports, such as skydiving.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Grant Thompson, a gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator. We send our deepest condolences to his loving family, The King of Random team and fans,” YouTube said in a statement posted to Twitter.

People have also been reacting to news of the death of the YouTube star on Twitter.

A true inspiration on so many levels, Grant Thompson “The King of Random” will truly be missed. Incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/yA0kfhAuKB — Nick Uhas (@nickuhas) July 30, 2019

So sad to learn about the tragic passing of YouTube's King of Random, Grant Thompson. He was passionate and fearless with videos that inspired millions of future scientists. You're gone FAR too soon, but the HUGE positive impact you made will be felt for a long time. pic.twitter.com/Pz4lPdOCU4 — MatPat (@MatPatGT) July 30, 2019

RIP Grant Thompson — NoPauseBoyGames (@boy_pause) July 30, 2019

A moment of Silence. For Grant Thompson "The King of Random". According to the channel's official Discord, He passed away last night… He will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/oVqQSDbBkH — Jared – Dredgen Frost (@madaris_jared) July 30, 2019

R.I.P. to the legend Grant Thompson @thekingofrandom always had fun hanging out with you my man! It’s unfortunate to see you leave is so soon, my prayers go out to you and your family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8adpqHvKGu — Lance Stewart (@Lance210) July 30, 2019

Grant Thompson aka. @thekingofrandom an true @YouTube Legend… Has Passed away 😔 You will be missed by everyone in the YouTube Community Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/cMvZjO3VUq — Jesse Schermann (@NuikopeaDemon) July 30, 2019

This has got to be the most genuinely shocking thing I've read all year. R.I.P. Grant Thompson you were and always will be the one and only King Of Random. We love you pic.twitter.com/pmk4fqNWOL — Ernesto Delgado (@Ernesto15373487) July 30, 2019

Man Grant Thompson taught me so much over the years. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Ec4artNj8L — Ricardo Saldana (@ricdanmatmilo) July 31, 2019

Who was Grant Thompson?

Grant Thompson started The King of Random YouTube channel in January 2010. He was a prolific content creator who regularly posted often hilarious video clips documenting creative experimental projects, surprising life hacks and various other “random” but often astonishing projects that entertained and educated his YouTube audience.

Among his most popular videos was one titled “How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” which received more than 26 million views.

Thompson’s channel quickly amassed more than 11.6 million subscribers and received nearly 2.5 billion views. His The King of Random channel was ranked the 321st most subscribed channel on YouTube, according to TMZ.

He also had more than 371,000 followers on Instagram.