Younger’s Molly Bernard helped officiate costar Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s wedding

Hillary Duff and Matthew Koma had two very special people marry them. Molly Bernard, Hilary’s Younger costar, officiated the wedding alongside Superbad’s Chris Mintz-Plasse.

In true Hollywood fashion, Hilary and Matthew could not just have anyone pronounce them husband and wife. They chose two people near and dear to their hearts.

Molly, who plays Lauren Heller on the TV Land comedy, reflected on her pivotal role in the ceremony on Friday via Instagram.

“@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma, and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS,” Molly captioned

She even waxed poetically about Chris’ friendship with Matthew in post.

“@mintzplasse’s somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff,” Molly captioned a picture of her smiling and Chris looking rather glum.

Hilary and Molly are not merely costars on Younger. They are the best of friends in real life, and like any friend, Molly also shared some of their shenanigans from Hilary’s special day. The two ladies danced up a storm. Molly even ended up doing the splits on the dance floor.

“As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff,” the actress captioned the hilarious picture.

Thanks to Younger star Molly Bernard, fans were given a glimpse into the magical wedding of Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma. She not only let people know she had the honor of officiating the wedding with Chris Mintz-Plasse but also how thrilled she is for the couple.

It is not a surprise that Hilary chose Molly to help officiate her wedding. Since they started working together on Younger, the two ladies have become extremely close.

When the newlyweds got engaged, Molly revealed they FaceTimed with her after the magical moment. The Transparent actress also spilled last summer that she is the Godmother to Hilary’s daughter, Banks.