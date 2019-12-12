Young Dolph says he was Juice Wrld’s cousin

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton, Jr., announced online that he was a cousin of Juice Wrld, who died tragically last Sunday.

Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, collapsed during a seizure at Chicago’s Midway airport, he died later in hospital. He was only 21-years-old and had just arrived by private jet from Los Angeles.

Rapper Young Dolph, 34, was born in Chicago, just like Juice Wrld; however, he moved with his family at the age of two to Memphis, Tennessee. In the post addressed to Juice Wrld, he stated he feels “awkward as hell,” making the post given that “the world” didn’t know they were cousins.

“I didn’t even know my own self until 2017,” he continued. Apparently, an uncle informed him the two rappers were related at a Thanksgiving dinner.

Dolph then said he received a call from his Grandma confirming the news. His grandmother told him that he had a cousin up in Chicago that also performed music.

He then went on to express a wish that he had spent time with his younger cousin. He is upset they missed the chance to get to know each other. He said he regrets not being able to take Juice Wrld for a ride in his Ferrari or his Bentley, and visit their grandmother together.

“Honestly, I didn’t care about doin any music together because we blood and music is my last concern,” he states. Dolph then asked his cousin to ask God to save him a spot in heaven. He finished by calling Juice “DA YOUNGEST BiGGEST LEGEND OF ALL TiME!”

It is unclear if Juice Wrld knew about his Memphis cousin and if he shared the same sentiments.

Juice Wrld’s official cause of death has not been released.

Fans have noticed some creepy coincidences that appeared to predict the young rapper’s death, such as a prophetic tweet and song lyric.