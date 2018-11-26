Young Busco death: Tributes pour in after Instagram star Brandon Moore dies

Tributes have flooded in following the death of Instagram star Young Busco, famous for his comedy videos and starting the ‘What are those?’ meme.

Busco, whose real name is Brandon Moore, reportedly passed away at the weekend in his sleep.

@YoungBusco, the East Bay social media comic behind the #Whatarethose meme has passed away, according to his friends. According to a 2015 @vice article, his real name was Brandon Moore and he was a father of 5. #YoungBusco @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/LNX1JX1exO — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) November 26, 2018

R.I.P. to my childhood friend Brandon Moore aka Busco praying for his children right now. Tomorrow isn’t promised be grateful for everyday. #Blessed #RIP — Court_Ro (@HawaiianCourt) November 26, 2018

The comic, from Berkeley, California, was famous for his viral videos, including the much remixed one from 2015 where he asks a cop during an arrest: “Officer, I have one question for you,” before pointing the camera at his dubious footwear and shouting at the top of his voice “WHAT ARE THOOOOSE?!”

It quickly exploded, with the meme’s many iterations being viewed millions of times on Instagram and Vine. The viral phenomenon became such a big thing in the summer of 2015 that even The Washington Post did an article on it to explain it to the older generation.

Michael Jordan even became a famous victim.

In 2015, the father-of-five also made headlines when he ended up behind bars after being arrested on a probation violation and a narcotics charge.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after his death, including on his latest Instagram post which was posted earlier in the weekend.

One fan wrote: “I had literally just seen him day or two prior man….what a damn tragedy.” Another added: “No lie I didn’t even know you like that and you’ll still be missed. Man you meant more to the city than you’ll ever know.”

Fans also posted tributes to him on Twitter, praising how much light he had brought into their lives.

I can’t believe busco gone 💔😢 I feel like he was really my family #Ripbusco — Cep (@PrettyConspiraC) November 26, 2018

#RIPBusco one of the funniest, realest to ever do it. May GOD look after your family. He brought an energy and joy to so many. @ Richmond, California https://t.co/HTrbRPqnpy — Nutso FLY (@therichcitynutt) November 26, 2018

I'm hurt right now you helped me when I was depressed I would watch your stories man I never had a chance to meet you shit ain't fair otm #ripbusco youngbusco 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/xfO7xEjACN — lilmfugly (@Lilugmug) November 26, 2018

As friends, family and fans alike pay tribute, here’s a look back at the meme that started it all:

RIP Busco.