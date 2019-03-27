Yoji Harada death: Tattoo Artist and Miami Ink star dead at 46

27th March 2019 9:14 AM ET

Tattoo artist Yoji Harada, who is best known for his appearance in TLC series Miami Ink has died at age 46. The news of the Japanese tattoo artist’s death comes a day after legendary tattoo artist Lyle Tuttle passed away at age 87.

The cause of death is yet to be revealed as fans of the Miami Ink star pay tributes to the talented tattoo artist.

Yoji Harada moved from Tokyo to Chicago in the 90s where he met his then-wife Bonnie Minkus.

Yoji Harada hails from Japan and appeared on TLC series Miami Ink and L.A Ink after Kat Von D relocated her tattoo shop to the West Coast.

Harada was also a musician and joined the punk band Big Deal in pursuit of his dream.

He tattooed for Ami James in Miami for about five years as an apprentice due to his then-girlfriend Brigette’s pregnancy. While working in the Tattoo shop Love-Hate Tattoos under James, the reality TV show Miami Ink developed into a hit series, which made Yoji Harada famous in the United States and his home country of Japan.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the famed tattoo artist.

In other news. Yesterday we lost "Yoji", who was known for his appearance in Miami Ink. Yojiro "Yoji" Harada was 46. 🙁 #RIPYoji pic.twitter.com/1lmrNv7V8V — #MsportXtra (@MsportXtra) March 27, 2019

Just woke up to the sad news that Yoji Harada has passed away…Myself and my girlfriend had to pleasure of being tattooed by him a couple of years ago in Amsterdam and having spent most of the day in his company it was obvious he was an absolute gentleman…#RIP — Colm Daly (@ColmD1987) March 27, 2019

Yoji Harada recently worked at the Lucky Clover Tattoo in the Netherlands. The shop confirmed his death on Instagram.

Yoji Harada is survived by his daughter Sydney.