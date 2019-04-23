YNW Melly facing death penalty in Florida: What does this mean?

Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty against rapper YNW Melly in his double homicide case. The 19-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Jamell Demons, along with Cortlen ‘YNW Bortlen’ Henry, 20, were arrested by the Miramar Police Department in February this year for the murder of their close friends.

YNW Melly stands accused of murdering Anthony ‘YNW Sakchaser’ Williams, 21, and Christopher ‘YNW Juvy’ Thomas Jr and staging a drive-by shooting to cover up the crime.

Vero News, a local news outlet in Indian River County, FL, reported that Melly and YNW Bortlen have also been linked to the killing of Indian River County Sheriff’s Department deputy Garry Chambliss in Gifford.

Death Penalty in Florida: What does this mean for YNW Melly?

Florida is one of 30 States where capital punishment is legal. If convicted and handed the death penalty, the 19-year-old rapper would face execution by lethal injection.

According to a court filing, the State of Florida will seek to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that YNW Melly and his associate committed the double homicide.

Prosecutors describe the murder as “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” and that it “was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification,” reports USA Today.

The prosecutors also allege that the Mixed Personalities rapper is a gang member.

The Florida rapper is best known for his singles Murder on My Mind and Mixed Personalities featuring Kanye West. YNW Melly has described the two aspiring rappers he is accused of murdering as his childhood friends. He has two face tattoos of the two victims, which he got before they died.

YNW Melly has been denied bond and is currently in Broward County Jail awaiting trial for the case.