YG and Kehlani dating: Who is her baby daddy and his baby mama?

When Kehlani showed up at New York Fashion Week with YG, rumors that the two must be an item began to circulate. It didn’t take long for Kehlani to confirm the news, making her relationship with YG Instagram official with a string of photos.

“Cats out of the bag,” Kehlani wrote in the caption of a group of photos. In the first, YG is seen kissing Kehlani on the cheek. In the second photo, Kehlani has her hand on YG’s cheek with their faces very close together. In the third photo, she is grinning from ear to ear as YG wraps his arms around her.

It’s safe to say, Kehlani and YG are very comfortable with each other and are ready for the world to know they are together. But they both have children with other people. Now that they have gone public with their relationship, there is renewed interest in Kehlani and YG’s past loves.

Who is Kehlani’s baby daddy?

Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya Nomi in March 2019. She announced her pregnancy late last year, and even back then, there were many questions about who Kehlani’s baby daddy could be.

On Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, Kehlani revealed her baby daddy to be her guitarist, Javie Young-White. She also shared that this was a planned pregnancy. She said one thing that drew her to her partner is that he is bisexual and understands her.

“I started dating women before I ever dated men. Then I was lucky to find a partner who was a bisexual male. And he really understands my queerness and my fluidity, and I really understand his. It’s very awesome to be understood,” Kehlani explained about Javi during the big reveal.

Who is YG’s baby mama?

Kehlani isn’t the only one to become a parent before heading into this new relationship. YG also has a young daughter named Vibe. She was born in July to YG and Catelyn Sparks. They also share a 3-year-old daughter whose name is Harmony.

One thing that YG’s baby mama has in common with Kehlani is a love for ink. Both women are heavily tattooed, as seen in this video shared from Catelyn’s baby shower.

YG has said in past interviews that he only wants one baby mama. Unless he’s changed his mind, this might mean no more kids for Kehlani as long as she and YG are an item.