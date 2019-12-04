Willie Nelson quits smoking weed after suffering difficulty breathing

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Willie Nelson, musician and long-time advocate of the legalization of marijuana, has announced he no longer partakes of a puff on the weed. In fact, he appears to have given up smoking anything.

The country music legend has suffered a number of breathing-related health issues recently, and as a result, has decided to say goodbye to marijuana. He revealed that this is the end of munchies for him in an interview with San Antonio TV station KSAT.

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days, and I have to be careful,” Nelson said. “I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever, and that almost killed me.”

The 86 year old also stated he has no intention of giving up touring just yet. He says that performing is the key to his happiness and health. Talking of his audience, he said, “They give me a lot of positive energy, and I hope to give them a lot of positive energy.”

In August, he had to cancel six tour dates due to difficulties with breathing, which is perhaps why he took the decision to quit. “I don’t smoke anymore – take better care of myself,” Nelson iterated.

Big Little Lies awakens fandom for Willie Nelson & Paula Nelson’s Have You Ever Seen the Rain Related posts you might like

Nelson allegedly smoked his first joint back in 1954 and has admitted that he has abused his body with years of smoking.

The Whiskey River singer’s relationship with marijuana has clearly evolved. Back in May, he spoke of how the drug has saved his life. He told Rolling Stone, “I wouldn’t have lived 85 years if I’d have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old.”

He continued, “I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around.”

“I’m here; I’m glad to be here,” he said at the KSAT interview. “I’m lucky to be here.”

Here’s hoping Willie Nelson remains with us for many years to come.