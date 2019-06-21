William Pickering death: EBE Bandz found dead after ‘being beaten with baseball bat’, two suspects arrested

Two men have been arrested after the body of missing rapper EBE Bandz was found outside the city of Rockford, according to local police. William Pickering, better known as EBE Bandz or Billy Da Kid, was reported missing by his manager last month.

According to 23 WIFR, the 23-year-old rapper’s body was found in an unincorporated community in Winnebago County. Police Chief Dan O’Shea stated that the crime scene was in 5200 block of Indianhead Avenue, which led them to the body.

William Arzate, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death, and is being held on a $1million bond. Manuel Ramirez, 22, is charged with one count of concealing a homicide and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The two suspects are Rockford locals and police are said to be looking for a third person, Dakota Graff, 20, on unrelated warrants.

EBE Bandz’ cause of death was not revealed in the police statement, but a criminal complaint said he was beaten to death with a baseball bat before his body was set on fire.

The complaint alleges that Arzate struck Pickering before he and Ramirez moved his body to an area of woodland then set it on fire.

According to EBE Bandz’ Instagram account, which is controlled by his manager, one of the suspects was an associate of William Pickering.

“I knew it I knew it,” his manager wrote in an Instagram caption showing the suspects. “My blood is boiling cuz he talked about dude all the time but never said his name. The was supposed to be his friend.”

A photo of Graff was also released as police try to trace him.

Many tributes have poured in for the late rapper on social media following his death.