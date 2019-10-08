Why is Gwen Stefani leaving The Voice?

Gwen Stefani won’t return for The Voice Season 18, expected to premiere in February 2020, and Nick Jonas is replacing her.

Since the news came out on Monday, fans have been wondering why Gwen Stefani is leaving after serving as a coach on The Voice Season 17 alongside boyfriend Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend.

ET Online reported that Stefani won’t return for Season 18 due to the show’s routine practice of rotating the coaches across the seasons in order to give them the time to attend to their individual careers. Stefani is planning to return in February 2020 to her Just A Girl concert residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her Las Vegas concert residency which opened June 27, 2018, is scheduled to end on May 16, 2020. This means she won’t be available to participate as a coach on The Voice Season 18 which premieres on NBC early next year.

Nick Jonas will be replacing Stefani in Season 18 after he wraps up the ongoing Happiness Begins tour with his brothers, Joe and Kevin (The Jonas Brothers). The tour is to promote their fifth studio album Happiness Begins. The tour, which opened August 7, 2019, in Miami, is set to wrap up in Paris on February 22, 2020.

This leaves Nick open to join The Voice coaches for the show’s Season 18 programming in 2020.

The coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, have since released video clips welcoming Nick Jonas to The Voice.

Jonas also responded by posting a clip in which he expressed his excitement about joining The Voice team.

This is not the first time that Stefani has left the show, only to return. So fans are looking forward to seeing her again in future seasons of The Voice after Season 18. Before she returned for Season 17, she previously served as a coach in Seasons, 7, 9 and 12.