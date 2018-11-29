Who plays Will’s mom Marilyn on Will & Grace? Blythe Danner is returning to the show after 12 years

Blythe Danner is returning to Will & Grace tonight, reviving her role as Marilyn Truman, Will’s mother. She visits him after she loses her beloved dog and she seeks out her son for some comfort. However, she becomes upset when he doesn’t give her the support that she’s looking for.

This isn’t the first time that Blythe has filmed Will & Grace. She played the same role for 11 episodes between 2001 and 2006.

There’s a big chance that you’ll recognize her, as she has a long resume other than Will & Grace. She starting acting back in the late 1960s, getting her first role as Felicia on an episode of N.Y.P.D.

She has filmed both television shows and movies throughout the past 60 years, and she’s best known for her role on Meet The Parents, The Last Kiss, Paul, and The Lucky One.

She has currently completed three projects due next year, including Home Cookin: 5.17.18, The Tomorrow Man, and Strange But True.

She starred as Ruth Madoff on the mini-series Madoff, as Dina Byrnes in Little Fockers, and as Greta in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

Blythe also played Isabelle in Huff for 26 episodes and has done guest roles on a long list of shows, including The X Files, Two and a Half Men, Great Performances, Tales from the Crypt, and M*A*S*H.

Danner was born in Philadelphia back in 1943 and throughout her career, she’s spent years working in theater. She won her first award at the age of 25 for her work in The Miser, taking home a Theater World Award. In 1970, she also took home a Tony Award.

Blythe married Bruce Paltrow in 1969 and they were married until his death in 2002. They have two children together, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Paltrow. While Gwyneth has her own successful acting career, Jake took the route of a director.

Given Gwyneth’s previous marriage to Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, Blythe is the former mother-in-law of the successful rock star.

By all accounts, it sounds like Blythe Danner isn’t dating anyone. She’s focusing on her work and spending time with her grandchildren. According to IMDB, she’s quoted as saying that the family likes unique and unusual names when her second grandchild, Moses, was born. She is also the grandmother to Apple.

Will & Grace airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.