Who is Tyra Banks’ baby daddy?

Recently, Tyra Banks opened up about her love life, revealing that, in the past, she dated a very famous singer after he slid into her DMs. Tyra’s secret has definitely captured the attention of her fans who then started poking around at the rest of her love life including that of her baby daddy. Who is the man that fathered Tyra’s baby boy?

Banks and her then-boyfriend Erik Asla welcomed their son, York Banks Asla, via surrogacy in January 2016. However, about 20 months later and after five years together, the two decided to call it quits.

Asla is a Norwegian photographer, who has lived in Norway, France, and now Los Angeles. When he arrived in Los Angeles, he worked as an assistant photographer to Herb Ritts.

Throughout his career, he’s worked with famous brand names, including Calvin Klein, Saks Fifth Avenue, Audi, and he writes on his website that his resume includes publications, such as Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Glamour, Marie-Claire, and The New York Times Magazine.

His current work includes everything from beauty and fashion to portraits and entertainment photos.

Asla has four children in total, one of which is with Tyra Banks, according to Celeb Tattler. The website reports that he has three daughters, Tatjana, 23, Taylor, 18, and Tatnum, 10. York Bank Asla, 2, is his only son.

The same website also reports that he has a net worth of $3.5 million, but that’s not a figure we can confirm.

Other than his Instagram profile, Erik appears to live a rather private life. He has shared a few snippets from his work, but little from his personal life away from the cameras. When he was dating Tyra Banks for five years, he would rarely share anything from his personal life.

While little is known about Erik’s life before Tyra Banks, the two did date for five years and had their son, York, a year and a half before their split. At the time, he moved out of their Los Angeles mansion and she put her New York apartment on the market for $17.5 million, according to Page Six.

Tyra would later explain that her breakup with Asla was amicable and that there was no drama at all. They not only continue to co-parent York but also work together, as they are in the same industry.

While Asla hasn’t said anything about his current relationship status, Tyra recently went on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen that she did briefly date a famous recording artist because he hit her up in her DMs. While she denied it was Drake, she was spotted filming his video back in 2016 and the two did go on a bad date together.