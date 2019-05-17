Trey Songz revealed to his fans that he became a father with an Instagram photo on Thursday, writing the following caption: “My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.” This photo came just hours after he posted another of presumably his hand cupping a baby foot. Though speculation began then about his possible fatherhood, nothing in the caption indicated that the child was his.

The 34-year-old R&B star was previously linked to Lori Harvey, who congratulated her ex-boyfriend on becoming a father. This led to speculation about who is Trey Songz baby mama?

Who is Trey Songz baby mother?

Trey Songz has been keeping his dating life off the radar since splitting with Lori Harvey in February. While he was rumored to be in a relationship with Lori, Brittney Jones claimed to be pregnant with his child.

In December 2018, Brittney Jones shared an ultrasound and text messages she claimed to have received from Songz.

Brittney Jones, who is an adult film star, has since deleted her Instagram account after being accused of faking the sonogram.

Fans have speculated that Harvey broke up with Trey after discovering that he got another woman pregnant during their relationship.

Lmfaoooooo waitttttt never did Trey Songz have a baby on the way and still had the audacity to try & shade Lori Harvey for dating other guys????? MEN ARE SOMETHING ELSE 😂😂😂 — BK (@bforblessing) May 16, 2019

Probably that’s why Lori Harvey and Trey songz stop dating 🌚😭 pic.twitter.com/QrlCzY5ImC — Pystashian (@pystashiancam) May 16, 2019

Trey Songz just posted a baby pic. No wonder Lori Harvey left him. He had a whole baby on the way. — Cersei Lannister Stan Account ❥ (@PleaseImpressMe) May 16, 2019

The 34-year-old is keeping the identity of his child’s mother under wraps. His baby mama is purely speculative although some gossip blogs claim that Brittney Jones is his baby mother.

Trey Songz has previously been linked to Brittany Renner, Lauren London, Tanaya and Instagram model Bernice Burgos.

Noah is Trey Songz’ first child, a son.