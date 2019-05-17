Trey Songz revealed to his fans that he became a father with an Instagram photo on Thursday, writing the following caption: “My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.” This photo came just hours after he posted another of presumably his hand cupping a baby foot. Though speculation began then about his possible fatherhood, nothing in the caption indicated that the child was his.
The 34-year-old R&B star was previously linked to Lori Harvey, who congratulated her ex-boyfriend on becoming a father. This led to speculation about who is Trey Songz baby mama?
Trey Songz has been keeping his dating life off the radar since splitting with Lori Harvey in February. While he was rumored to be in a relationship with Lori, Brittney Jones claimed to be pregnant with his child.
In December 2018, Brittney Jones shared an ultrasound and text messages she claimed to have received from Songz.
#TreySongz was recently boo'd up with #LoriHarvey. After the pair was spotted ducking cameras while hanging out in public, they finally seemed at ease and happy to show each other affection over the holidays. _______________________________ All that cuteness came to a screeching halt caused by Trey's own messiness. An adult film actress named #BrittneyJones claimed that she had been dating Songz for a while and had no clue about Lori who was probably also left in the dark about the love triangle. _______________________________ Jones took to social media to share her side of the story. She posted screenshots and video clips showing how Trey Songz has been hitting her up despite him being in some kind of relationship with Lori Harvey. _______________________________ From the looks of it, the interaction was prompted by Trey Songz. He had reached out to Jones Back in September. #Swipe Jones explained how Trey's "obsession" with her was sexual: "Trey Songz was into me because we are both sick and twisted and he wanted to do some sick things with me. Things other women are ashamed to say out loud." ________________________________ Now she claims to be pregnant… Is she a clout chaser? Peep last slide 😏☕
Brittney Jones, who is an adult film star, has since deleted her Instagram account after being accused of faking the sonogram.
Fans have speculated that Harvey broke up with Trey after discovering that he got another woman pregnant during their relationship.
Lmfaoooooo waitttttt never did Trey Songz have a baby on the way and still had the audacity to try & shade Lori Harvey for dating other guys?????
MEN ARE SOMETHING ELSE 😂😂😂
— BK (@bforblessing) May 16, 2019
Probably that’s why Lori Harvey and Trey songz stop dating 🌚😭 pic.twitter.com/QrlCzY5ImC
— Pystashian (@pystashiancam) May 16, 2019
Trey Songz just posted a baby pic. No wonder Lori Harvey left him. He had a whole baby on the way.
— Cersei Lannister Stan Account ❥ (@PleaseImpressMe) May 16, 2019
The 34-year-old is keeping the identity of his child’s mother under wraps. His baby mama is purely speculative although some gossip blogs claim that Brittney Jones is his baby mother.
Trey Songz has previously been linked to Brittany Renner, Lauren London, Tanaya and Instagram model Bernice Burgos.
Noah is Trey Songz’ first child, a son.