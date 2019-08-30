Who is Tevin Biles-Thomas, brother of Simone Biles arrested in Ohio triple murder?

Tevin Biles-Thomas, the older brother of four-time Olympic gold medalist and 14-time world champion Simone Biles, was arrested on Thursday, August 29, in connection with a case involving the shooting death of three people.

The incident reportedly occurred on New Year’s Eve at an Airbnb rental apartment in Cleveland, Ohio, and Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested yesterday after months of investigation by police.

Court records show that a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted Bile-Thomas for multiple counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.

Police claim Biles-Thomas opened fire on three men during a New Year’s Eve party at the apartment on Denison Avenue, near Fulton Road in Cleveland.

The three men reportedly gatecrashed a house party at the apartment located above a pizzeria and were asked to leave but they refused. The ensuing confrontation led to a brawl during which Biles-Thomas allegedly opened fire on the three men and killed them. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

Simone Biles makes history, becomes first gymnast to land double-twisting, double somersault dismount [Video] Related posts you might like

The victims in the shooting were identified as Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21. The men were reportedly shot multiple times. One of the two who survived the shooting received a gunshot wound in the back of the head while the second person, a woman, was wounded in an arm.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested Thursday at Fort Stewart in Georgia. He is being held in Georgia but he is expected to appear before a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on September 13.

Meanwhile, Simone Biles has warned reporters and other curious people to not bother her at the moment because she is not in the mood to talk.

“Eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” she tweeted.

eating my feelings don’t talk to me — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 30, 2019

Who is Tevin Biles-Thomas?

Tevin Biles-Thomas is the older brother of Simone Biles. He attended John F. Kennedy High School and St Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland. He graduate from high school in 2013 and joined the Army in 2014.

Tevin and Simone did not grow up together. Due to their mother, Shannon Biles, suffering issues related to drug and alcohol abuse, and brushes with the law, Simone Biles and her three siblings (Tevin, Ashley and Adria) were placed in foster care. Simone was reportedly only three years old at the time they were placed in foster care.

When she was six years old, Simone and a younger sister named Adria were adopted by their maternal grandfather Ronald (Shannon’s dad) and his wife Nellie Biles (Shannon’s stepmother). So Simone actually grew up in Spring, Texas, with the family of her maternal grandfather and his wife. The family included two boys whom Simone calls her brothers.

the house I grew up in is now up for sale 🏡 lots of amazing memories!someone go buy it ❤️😭

location: Spring Texas https://t.co/Ho96fHqeDB — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Tevin and Ashley were adopted by Harriet Thomas (Grandpa Ron Biles’ sister). Tevin and Ashley grew up with the family of Harriet Thomas in Cleveland.

Harriet died at the age of 77 in 2017.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Tevin was an active duty soldier with the rank of specialist with the U.S. Army at the time of his arrest. He was stationed at Ft. Stewart in Hinesville, Georgia.