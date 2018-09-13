Who is Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn’s baby daddy Chris Lopez?

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez share a child together but their relationship has remained much a mystery.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced she was expecting another child in February 2017, but at the time she didn’t name the baby’s father.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Kailyn Lowry finally confirmed that Chris Lopez was her third baby daddy after a headline from a tabloid caught her attention.

Of course, Teen Mom 2 viewers had already been led to him via social media and had their suspicions he was the man Lowry was involved with.

Who is Chris Lopez?

Almost two years later, there is still not a lot known about Chris Lopez. He has been friends with Kailyn Lowry for a while and the two apparently attended classes together at some point.

Teen Mom 2 viewers caught a glimpse of Chris Lopez when he appeared on camera with a blurred face. He was at Kailyn Lowry’s house when Javi Marroquin showed up following his return from Qatar.

What is the status of Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry?

Initially, Chris Lopez wasn’t planning on sticking by Kailyn Lowry’s side with the baby and he even insinuated that she trapped him by telling him she couldn’t get pregnant. Now, Lux is just over a year old and the two appear to be getting along amicably.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry talked about court dates with Chris Lopez. He was given visitation with the baby and there was a lot of tension between the two.

On one of the special episodes this season, Kailyn Lowry revealed that Chris Lopez was her true love. It was clear she mourned him and wanted more than he was actually providing for her.

When Lux turned one, the two shared photos with their child on social media. Whether a reconciliation is in the future for the two is unknown, but anything is possible.

Teen Mom 2 will be back for a ninth season in 2019.