Who is Simone Johnson: The Rock’s daughter is a WWE hopeful

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just got married to his second wife on Sunday.

Johnson married Lauren Hashian in Hawaii in a ceremony that Johnson posted about on Instagram. The couple shares two children — Jasmine, aged three, and Tiana, who is 16 months old.

However, Johnson also has a third daughter named Simone Johnson with his first wife Dany Garcia. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson is 18 years old and the world met her in 2018 when she stepped on to the stage as Miss Golden Globe, which is normally a second-generation teenage star of a celebrity couple handing out the awards.

However, when Simone Johnson took on the role, the title changed to Golden Globes Ambassador. With a father like The Rock, it is no surprise the title holds more prominence now.

Garcia worked in high school with a charity called Global Girl Media, a digital journalism academy training young women to become citizen journalists.

Simone Johnson and WWE

Johnson has started training at the WWE Performance Center. The news broke on the Lilian Garcia podcast Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia in September 2018.

Zelina Vega, the manager of Andrade Cien Almas on Monday Night Raw, was the guest and said that Simone Johnson was training there.

Vega portrayed AJ Lee in the movie Fighting For My Family, which starred Simone’s dad Dwayne Johnson as himself and her mom Dany Garcia worked as the film’s producer.

In an interview from 2017, Simone talked about her love of professional wrestling. Her family is the Samoan Dynasty that has included names like Rikishi, The Wild Samoans, The Usos, Roman Reigns, as well as High Chief Peter Maivia.

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world,” Simone said. “There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed this and said that she had been training part-time for months because she was still in high school as well.