Who is Shun Love from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood?

Shun Love is making waves on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and viewers are here for it. Aside from calling out RoccStar for his terrible work with her daughter Amber Diamond, the mama is hungry for more in the business.

While Shun Love may be a new face for some, she has been around for years. She knows the business ins and outs, working with names like Lil Wayne and Jeezy. With names like those under her belt, artists should be lining up, trying to work with her.

Amber Diamond was introduced as Cisco’s “other woman” last season, but that isn’t what Shun Love is going to accept for her daughter. She has been very vocal about what she expects, even when it causes issues between them. Now, fans are beginning to see where the tough love approach comes in.

Taking on RoccStar with a venue full of people was ballsy, to say the least. Of course, Shun Love did drop him $20,000 to get Amber Diamond’s career going and what he did wasn’t up to par for her. Now, she is zoning in on Apple Watts, which could lead to more airtime for both of them.

Aside from what fans have seen on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Shun Love is ride or die for family. Amber Diamond is one of her children, but the momager has two more. She wants to build an empire for her family and with the right connections, it could be possible.

There will be plenty more of Shun Love to see this season on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as she is just getting started. Amber Diamond may not be the next best thing, but her mom is determined to find the someone who will be.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs Monday nights at 8/7c on VH1.