Who is P.K. Subban: Lindsey Vonn proposes with engagement ring in name of equality

Lindsey Vonn proposed to P.K. Subban with an engagement ring in the name of equality.

The Olympian used social media to let her followers know she returned the favor and asked P.K. to marry her on their second anniversary. She called it a “non-traditional” move, which she did to prove women are not the only ones who should get an engagement ring.

They have been engaged since August when he popped the question to her with a stunning emerald ring. However, Lindsey wrote she wanted to present her fiancé with his own ring.

Based on the social media photos, he was happy as can be that Vonn proposed. P.K. proudly showed off his new bling.

Lindsey is certainly making headlines with her proposal, as well as buying her now fiancé an engagement ring.

However, the non-traditional engagement ring and proposal are not the only thing on fans’ minds. Some fans want to know more about the man who got the skier to propose to him.

Who is P.K. Subban? He is a professional hockey player who hails from Toronto, Canada. The 30-year-old was drafted as a defenceman for the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, where he won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman back in 2013.

Three years later, P.K. was traded to the Nashville Predators. During his time in Nashville, P.K. helped lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. It was his first-ever appearance to the hockey finals. This year, P.K. was traded to the New Jersey Devils to play defense for them.

There is no question the talented hockey player was born to be on the ice. He has been heating up the rink since he was a little kid. It was in his DNA. Both of his brothers, Jordan and Malcolm, also play hockey professionally. The Subban brothers also have two sisters, Nastassia and Natasha.

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are among the 7% of couples who propose to each other, according to The Knot’s 2019 Jewelry and Engagement Study. They met at the ESPY Awards in 2017. He even told the story of their first meeting in a video posted on social media in honor of Valentine’s Day this year.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018. They have been living their best life ever since. Lindsey will reportedly move to New Jersey to be close to her fiancé as they begin the wedding planning process.