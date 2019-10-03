Who is Maitland Ward? Former Boy Meets World star has a new career with first adult film called Drive

Actress Maitland Ward has been in a number of roles in television and movies over the years including a recurring role on the popular sitcom Boy Meets World. Now, she’s grown up and is beginning to star in adult films.

Her first adult film project is on the way after an acting resume that included roles on soap operas, sitcoms, and in one classic comedy film from the Wayans. Here are more details about Maitland Ward and why she’s doing her first adult film.

Maitland Ward on Home Improvement, Boy Meets World

Maitland Ward, who hails from Long Beach, California, is actually Ashley Maitland Welkos by birth. Her first major television role came on the hit soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, where she played Jessica Forrester from 1994 through 1996. She’d get a role in the “Old College Try” episode of the Tim Allen sitcom Home Improvement in 1998 as the character Christy.

Her rise to fame on television came with her recurring role on Boy Meets World. Ward played the redhead Rachel McGuire from 1998 through 2000 on that show. She was Corey and Shawn’s roommate during a new storyline on the series.

After that Boy Meets World stint, Ward went on to get a few more brief roles on TV. Those included Boston Public in 2002 and on the pilot of Out of Practice in 2005. In 2004, she played Brittany Wilson in the comedy White Chicks, starring Shawn and Marlon Wayans. Now, she’s got a brand new career.

Ward transitions to an adult film career with Drive

Fast forward to 2019 and Maitland Ward is now 42 years old. She also decided that she wanted to become an adult film star and has a project already.

Her first major film is a five-part series directed by Kayden Kross. It begins on Friday, October 4 through a membership website.

Ward promoted her first adult film, called Drive, on her Instagram account across several different posts. She said she was attracted to the role based on the quality of the content.

On September 30, Ward spoke to InTouch about being contacted for the role and being particularly impressed by the adult movie project. She mentioned, “They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done.’ I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written.'”

She also told InTouch, “I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before — really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality.”

According to her IMDb page, she’s also been a part of the Brazzers Extra series in the episode titled “Wet And Wild,” and also on Blacked for the episode “Unprofessional.” Her adult film career is starting to unfold years after her days as Rachel on Boy Meets World.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

See more details about Maitland Ward’s latest projects at her official @maitlandward Instagram.