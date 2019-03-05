Who is Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie?

Luke Perry was known for various roles throughout his career but his greatest role in life was being a father. His two children with ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp were incredibly important to him. Jack and Sophie Perry were his everything, and they were at the hospital when their father took his last breath.

Sophie Perry was born in 2000, just three years after her older brother, Jack joined the family. Luke Perry was married to their mother from 1993 until they divorced in 2003. Prior to tying the knot, they had been dating for two years.

Who is Sophie Perry?

Not a lot is known about Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie. She is just barely an adult and chose not to go into show business like her father and older brother. It looks like she just graduated high school last year and was looking into doing humanitarian work.

When news of Luke Perry suffering a stroke spread last week, Sophie Perry rushed back home to Los Angeles. She had been in Malawi, helping to work on community development projects. Sophie was due to be away for a few months but had only been in Africa for roughly a month when she had to hurry back home.

Luke Perry loved his children

After his divorce from Rachel Sharp in 2003, Luke Perry remained a driving force in his children’s lives. He showed up for them every step of the way. Sophie Perry was close to her dad, often sharing photos of them on social media.

The passing of her father at such a young age will have a huge impact on her life. Sophie Perry and her brother Jack have yet to speak out publicly. The family asked for privacy during their mourning through Luke Perry’s rep when his passing was announced yesterday.

Sophie and Jack Perry will continue on with their father’s legacy as only they can.