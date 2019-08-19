Who is Lauren Hashian, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s new wife?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced to his more than 150 million Instagram followers on Monday that he married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian the day before.

Johnson, 47, posted a picture to his Instagram showing him and Lauren, 34, at their secret wedding in Hawaii. The photo shows the couple holding hands while the bride raises her bouquet triumphantly in the air.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” the Hobbs & Shaw star captioned the photo.

Dwayne’s friends, including Kevin Hart, posted congratulatory messages.

Many fans could not help but notice that the people Dwayne tagged in the photo included his former brother-in-law Hiram Garcia. Hiram is the brother of his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

The Rock and Dany Garcia married in May 1997 and split in June 2007. They have a daughter Simone who was born in August 2001.

Fans already know a lot about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but if you’ve been wondering who Lauren Hashian is, here is what you need to know.

Who is Lauren Hashian?

Lauren Hashian is a singer, songwriter and producer. She is a native of Lynnfield, Massachusetts. She was born in September 1984 to Boston drummer Sib Hashian and Suzanne Hashian.

Lauren has an older sister Aja Hashian, who is a director at Right Counsel. She also has a younger brother Adam. Their father Sib died in March 2017 when he suddenly collapsed during a performance.

Lauren attended Lynnfield High School where she reportedly held the record for the triple jump. She studied public relations and communications at Emerson College in Boston, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2006.

She appeared as one of the finalists on UPN’s R U the Girl in 2005.

Lauren’s songs, which are available on SoundCloud, include Memory and Go Hard. She also co-wrote Only You with the rapper YaBoi Shad.

She and Johnson first met in 2006 while Johnson was filming the family comedy movie The Game Plan (2007), directed by Andy Fickman.

Lauren and Johnson began dating in 2007 after he split with his first wife Dany Garcia.

They have two children. Jasmine was born in December 2015 and Tiana was born in April 2018.

They had planned to marry in 2018, but Hashian became pregnant with Tiana and they decided to postpone the wedding.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” The Rock told ET. “Lauren felt like… mama [doesn’t want] to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress.”