Who is Kelis’ new husband Mike Mora and what was the interview about Nas that prompted the rapper’s open letter

Kelis is back in the news this week after Nas responded to abuse allegations that she made earlier in 2018. A lot has happened in the Milkshake singer’s life since she was married to Nas.
Kelis now has a new husband, real estate mogul Mike Mora, and the pair welcomed a son together in 2015. But that hasn’t stopped the drama between Nas and Kelis as she continues to ask for more child support while alleging that he was abusive during their four-year marriage.
Nas and Kelis divorce
Nas and Kelis split back in 2009 when she filed for divorce, but for this hip-hop couple the separation didn’t mean an end to their arguing and drama.
In fact, in the years since, the two seem to publicly argue and feud even worse than when they were together.
When Kelis asked for a divorce from Nas, she was pregnant with their son Knight. The battle over custody and visitation of Knight has been contentious and has led to quite a bit of drama as well as claims of abuse made by Kelis that Nas vehemently denies.
Who is Kelis’ new husband Mike Mora?
In 2015, the Daily Mail reported that Kelis had welcomed her second child, a boy named Shepherd, who was fathered by Mike Mora. Kelis and Mora were clearly a couple but neither ever announced a wedding.
That didn’t stop the rumor mill though, and after a bit of sleuthing it was revealed that Kelis and Mike Mora were secretly married back in 2014.
Kelis’ new husband previously ran a personal Instagram page where he would post pictures of himself and Kelis, often referring to her as his wife.
The real estate mogul and photographer only runs his photography page now, which still features pictures of the singer on a regular basis.
Kelis’ zodiac sign, birthday news and her new career as a chef
In the years since Kelis was actively making music, she has still managed to keep herself busy and to build a brand that is getting a lot of attention.
After making it big in the music world with hits like Milkshake and Bossy, she decided to change directions entirely and start a new career in food.
Years ago, Kelis enrolled and completed her study at Le Cordon Bleu, making her an actual chef.
With that knowledge, she started a sauce company called Bounty & Full where she proclaims that “everything will be smothered” and carries sauces ranging from apricot mustard to wild cherry bbq sauce.
Kelis just celebrated her birthday, which was on August 21, making her a loud and proud Leo. She is 39 years old now and six years younger than her ex-husband Nas.
Kelis’ interview about Nas
Back in April, Kelis sat down for an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked. In it, she made several claims about her relationship with Nas.
One of the most damning claims made by Kelis during her interview about Nas included allegations that he abused her.
For nearly an hour, Kelis talked to Jason about her toxic relationship with Nas and claimed that not only did he hit her, but she hit him too!
At the time, she admitted that Nas was paying $8,000 per month in child support.
In the months since she opened up in the interview about her ex-husband, Kelis has asked for more despite reports that she brought in at least $1million last year on her own.
Nas responds in open letter on Instagram
Through the years, Kelis has often spoken out publicly about her and Nas’s troubled relationship as they raise their son Knight.
Nas has remained mostly quiet, not responding to Kelis’s interview about him or the allegations that he abused her until now.
On Thursday night, Nas finally spoke up via a seven-part open letter on Instagram where he aired out all the dirt between himself and Kelis.
He told fans that he was “speaking from the heart” in response to a call he got from Essence because they were planning to run another Kelis story about the two. You can read the response in its entirety below.
PART 1. The Price i Pay To See My Son. And apologies in advance for the typos as I am speaking from the heart as a man who has had enough. Today i got a call from essence about my ex wife doing another sad fictitious story. Nothing surprises me anymore, including this. This is what your life has come to sis? Exploiting some people’s Real struggle and pain…just to get at me….to get attention ? Fame? Another fight against men? We are a human family and we should be better examples for our son. Why is there even a issue for me to have time with my son. A son needs his father. So many absentee fathers out here and here i am being attacked by your accusations simply because i got us in court to help fix this the custody matter? Why did i have to take you to court to see our son? Why when i win the joint custody ( which is a win for both of us and our son, it helps us with both our schedules) why do you feel thats an attack on you? Is it control ? Why do you need to have control over my life? because we’re not together? Then why? Is this being rewarded and praised by people who are being taken advantage of by you and your lies? To all separated couples out there who are cordial and co parent nicely GOOD FOR YOU. I wish that was me. I’m the most chill cool parent there is. Who has time to argue ? About what? It’s about our little guy. You haven’t had to deal with what I’ve been dealing with. Trust me. I’m a mild mannered god fearing very fair human being who tries his hardest to please everyone. It’s my nature. I’ve seen this too many times before And there was times i thought Kelis my ex wife was not this type. This is the type of antics that deceive people and people mistakenly call it strong. Seems I always had more belief in you than you do for yourself. I instilled strength in my daughter who you were already so jealous of and treated poorly. Being jealous & verbally abusive to a Little girl.
PART 3. There’s some seriously crazy things i won’t i disclose for our son’s sake. Because you keep my son from me ive been going thru lawyers to stop you from this bullshit I’m tired of it. I’m tired of you painting a bad picture of me. I’ve been tired of it but you never seem to get tired. I even had to be in a relationship with you AGAIN after we separated just so i could see my son & I AM JUST TIRED. Back then you asked me why didn’t i stop the divorce from happening. I tried! We are too different. Some things aren’t meant to be. We were meant to be so that we could have our son. Nothing more. You didn’t like that. I prayed for your peace of mind for years because of your uneasy soul. I still do. I guess some things take time. You definitely don’t know me now and probably never knew me. You make up this image of me that’s not true but it’s funny because it’s really you describing yourself. You made up stories about me and claimed i did things that YOU DID. I hate all this, but you were a very jealous wife, and i had to deal with that and that’s the worst feeling. How much heat i had to take from producers, writers, music attorneys and record execs etc who felt your mean spirited wrath and dropped you from labels, from startrack to them all. I stopped talking to jungle & steve stoute because of you & almost lost Anthony because of you.
PART 4. You used to turn my phone off so my professionals couldn’t reach me and take the battery. You insulted any and everyone whoever was around me. Not a single person in my life loved or could even stand you. Luckily for you our assistants all signed NDA’s or you would have a list of men and women who would happily talk about how verbally abusive and evil you are. Your self saboteur ways has caused you your grief your dealing with. Not me. The altercations you speak of are no more different from what most normal couples go thru, but your exaggerated version is UNJUST. Whenever one is constantly attacked the instinct is to restrain that person or defend yourself to prevent escalation. In hindsight now my advice to young men out there in a situation like that is to RUN at the very first sign of verbal abuse or physical. I herd you said terrible things about me. It makes me feel sad how heartless you can be. You play with strong women’s struggles like they mean nothing. You’re taking advantage of a moment in time where women who are fighting for their lives to get justice and be treated fairly & you just looked at it as an opportunity to get ahead. Like abuse is a game? Like tearing down your son’s father is a game. You have a son! Why are you still competing with me by telling him bad things about me. Guess what sis, he has eyes and ears and smart as ever. i don’t have to say anything. I think he knows what’s really good. You will NOT stop me from fighting for my son. You tell him GOD doesn’t love his dad because his dad doesn’t goto church.
PART 5. Didn’t want to bring up money but since that’s the fuel behind all of this Let me say that I gave you the tools to be successful after you was dropped from your label. I paid for your cooking school cordon blue. The expensive yellow stove we had flown in from Europe. I helped pay for the remodeling of your house. Your assistant stole thousands from my cc according to Amex. Out of all people you should be completely understanding of my my grind. But you just can’t win with you. My schedule is CRAZY but you never help me see my son. I’m hardly allowed to talk to him on the phone. Ever. My lawyer told me bring the cops to your house and show my court orders when you don’t let me get him or answer your phone but who besides you wants to show their kids that his parents are that out of control? I’ve been going thru lawyers to stop you from this bullshit for years. I finally got our custody together to work with both our schedule thru court, while leaving court you tell me your gonna get me back for fighting to see my son and 3 weeks later you’re on camera doing an interview about “your truth”. Interesting timing. Do what you want just don’t violate another court order sis because the judge won’t like that at all. The judge already ordered you to pay my legal fees because he was tired of you wasting everyone’s time in court. No lawyer wants to represent you after what you put them thru. That’s why you texted me today asking me for more child support money-and you want to keep it out court. You will NOT stop me from fighting for my son. Remember GOD sees all. And I’m no longer allowing you to take advantage of the fact that I did not want to respond in a manner that could affect my kids , friends or family publicly. THAT ENDS TODAY.
PART 6. Everything with her is a plot and a scheme. Has no merit. No foundation I didn’t Wana speak up because i have real respect for our women. And definitely my son. I do not beat women. I did not beat up my ex wife. Stop. You got beat up in court. How much money do you want? Do you want me to relinquish my rights to see my son is that what you want? Just tell me. After all the tweets and posts you made thru the years disrespecting me and my family I still have love for you as the mother of my child BUT I am done with this. This game ends now and GOD will be the judger of all this. And although you tell everyone GOD hates me (some Christian you are) I will survive and thrive from this moment because I know who I am & you have not a clue who you are.
PART 7. And to all the fans that knew my silence was due to the fact that I don’t openly do this kind of petty shit… I appreciate you riding. And to those that were lead down a wrong path… I get it… very sensitive times and all things must be taken seriously. This is MY TRUTH. And I don’t care what else she has left to say unless it concerns our son. This is the first and last time I’m addressing this. Despite all of this I still hope for the best for her because whats best for her is what’s best for Knight. Love, NASIR BIN OLU DARA JONES
It will be interesting to see how Kelis responds to Nas’ open letter. Will she go silent or will their battle get worse?