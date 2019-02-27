Who is Kathryn Edwards’ husband Donnie on RHOBH?

Kathryn Edwards was part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for one season. Season 6 added her to the mix but by the time she had finished filming, it was clear this wasn’t going to last.

After just one season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathryn Edwards didn’t return. Viewers were split about her on the show, and despite her absence, she is still seen in some of the same social circles as her co-stars.

Who was Kathryn Edwards married to?

During Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathryn Edwards found herself in a confrontation with “friend of the housewives” Faye Resnick.

This stemmed from her marriage to Marcus Allen. He was a football player at the time and ran in the same circle as O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson.

She was married to Allen from 1993 until they divorced in 2001. He was reportedly a playboy, often accused of cheating on Kathryn Edwards while she turned a blind eye.

This is why she confronted Faye Resnick on Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Apparently, there were some things written in her book about Edwards and her relationship with then-husband Allen that she didn’t agree with.

The couple ended their marriage due to irreconcilable differences in 2001, and shortly after that, Kathryn Edwards found herself a new husband.

Who is Kathryn Edwards currently married to?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers were introduced to Kathryn Edwards’ current husband, Donnie Edwards. He is a former football player for the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers. He was first drafted into the NFL in 1996 and played until he was released in 2009.

Both Kathryn and Donnie Edwards are charitable people, spending a lot of time on things they love. He focuses on veterans and underprivileged children. There are annual events he hosts, something that the children look forward to each year.

The couple was married in 2002 and are currently still enjoying life together. Both appeared on Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since then, both have stayed away from the reality television circuit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays nights at 9/8c on Bravo.