Who is Jennifer Lawrence engaged to? Cooke Maroney made art his career

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Jennifer Lawrence’s rep has confirmed that she’s engaged to Cooke Maroney — after the actress was reportedly spotted sporting a “massive” ring on her finger last weekend while out and about with her new fiance.

But who is the man who has captured the Jennifer’s heart?

Cooke Maroney is from Vermont, but he currently lives in New York, where he works as the Director of New York City’s Gladstone art gallery. His dad, James Maroney, worked as an art dealer in Manhattan and served as the Head of American Paintings at Christie’s.

James and Cooke’s mom Suki Fredericks currently live in Vermont, where they moved when Cooke was young. Cooke also has a younger sister, Annabelle.

Maroney reportedly went to high school in Vermont but moved to New York to pursue a degree in art history at New York University.

Cooke is reported to be a great connector, as he’s often spotted around town at art parties. But like Jennifer, he’s not into social media and doesn’t appear to have Facebook or Twitter accounts. There is a private Instagram account under his name, which has less than 2,000 followers.

Lawrence and Maroney have kept their romance private, but a source told PEOPLE magazine back in August 2018 that she was very happy in the relationship. They were spotted that month holding hands during a trip to Paris.

While the couple initially appear to have kept the engagement a secret, more details about Cooke and their growing relationship are now surfacing. The BBC reports that they actually met last year through Lawrence’s long-time friend Laura Simpson.

No wedding date has been announced, but since the two are private about their relationship, it’s possible the details may be kept out of the limelight.