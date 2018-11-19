Who is Emily’s mom Susan on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

Emily Simpson has survived her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. As it comes to a close and viewers gear up for the reunion, the season finale is one that may shock many. Simpson’s mother Susan will be in California visiting her daughter for the first time in a few years.

Earlier this season, The Real Housewives of Orange County star touched upon her strained relationship with her mother. It was incredibly apparent that Emily Simpson wanted a bond with her mom.

That became even more apparent after fellow housewife, Gina Kirschenheiter talked with her mom. Now, it looks like the women are on the way to repairing the years of struggle between them.

As it was told, Emily Simpson’s mom battled with depression following her parents’ separation. There was some talk of episodes that were difficult for the reality star to deal with including sleeping all day and being up at night and trouble dealing with life.

Simpson appeared to be concerned for Shannon Beador and commented that some of her behaviors reminded her of her own mother.

Tonight on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson and Susan reunite. While her daughter seems receptive to her grandmother’s visit, the twins didn’t appear to be on the same page.

This episode was filmed months ago and since then, it looks like the women are working on repairing the broken bond.

Next week, The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion will air. Viewers are hoping there will be an update on the relationship between Emily Simpson and her mom, especially after she compared Shannon Beador to her.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.