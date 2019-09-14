Who is Danica Patrick dating? Is she still with Aaron Rodgers?

Retired professional race car driver Danica Patrick is known for many things including her career in NASCAR, her Go Daddy endorsement, and of course her relationships. One of those included the rumors and verified reports that she was dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in recent years.

So who is Danica Patrick dating now and is it still Aaron Rodgers?

Patrick’s marriage, previous relationship

Back in 2002, Danica Patrick suffered a hip injury from yoga nonetheless. That led to her meeting physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal the same year. After dating for a while, the two became married in 2005. Their marriage lasted for about eight years, ending with a 2013 divorce.

Interestingly, while that divorce or separation was in progress she started dating fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2012. They dated for about five years but were never married or engaged during that time.

Is Danica Patrick still dating Aaron Rodgers now?

After her relationship with Stenhouse ended, Danica moved on to begin dating a star quarterback. Enter Aaron Rodgers, a former Super Bowl winner and league MVP. Rodgers previously dated actress Olivia Munn with engagement rumors arriving. However, he and Munn broke up as of 2017.

That left Rodgers available to start a relationship with a new woman. Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers originally met at the 2012 ESPY Awards. They were photographed together in January of 2018. Soon after, Danica confirmed their relationship to Associated Press (per Bleacher Report).

A February 2018 PEOPLE report talked about Patrick and Rodgers getting romantic in Mexico. They continued dating throughout the year and appeared to be happy with one another.

It’s now September 2019. So is Danica Patrick still with Aaron Rodgers as of right now? It appears so and they’re still enjoying the relationship. In early September, Danica posted an Instagram pic on the field with Rodgers at Packers practice.

In addition, Danica appeared on Access Live just three weeks ago to talk about her guy. Here’s the exclusive interview they had with Patrick. E! also spoke to Danica about Rodgers in this recent video.

Danica’s the older woman in the relationship at 37 as of this past March. Rodgers isn’t that much younger, though. The NFL star will celebrate birthday No. 36 in December. Meanwhile, Danica’s hoping to celebrate with his team returning to the playoffs in the new NFL season. Rodgers’ Packers opened up with a 10-7 win against the Chicago Bears.

For those wondering what the former race car driver is now up to, Danica Patrick has her own podcast called “Pretty Intense.” She’s done several episodes already with the focus on interviewing other celebrities including athletes.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Guests have included Alex Rodriguez and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Among the latest episodes is a Sept. 12 interview with comedian and TV personality Howie Mandel. Listen to Danica’s podcast episodes over at Stitcher or on Apple iTunes.