Who is Chilli from TLC’s baby daddy?

Rozonda Thomas, also known as Chilli from the 1990’s group, TLC, has one son. For years, she’s been a single mother, ensuring that her son is getting the best education possible and is on the best path to success. But on her Instagram account, it’s just her and her son, making fans wonder who the father of her son, Tron Austin, is.

As it turns out, Rozonda dated Tron’s father for years. At the age of 20, she got pregnant by music producer Dallas Austin. However, because of her career aspirations and the outside pressures, she chose to get an abortion. She later admitted that she regretted that decision, and Thomas and Austin later had a son, Tron Austin. He was born June 2, 1997. While most people may remember Thomas’ relationship with Usher, this relationship didn’t start until Tron was four years old.

In 2001, Thomas began dating Usher, and their relationship lasted for two years. However, they would have a public breakup thanks to Usher’s album called Confessions, where it seemed that he was admitting to cheating on Chilli. Thomas would later publicly say that Usher never cheated on her and that he was her first love.

But, what happened to Dallas Austin, and who is the guy who still plays a role in Tron’s life? As it turns out, he’s a rather famous music producer, and Tron isn’t his only child. Austin has three children, including a niece, whom he helped raise after the death of his brother, Claude Austin, in 1994.

Dallas Austin began his successful career in music by working with Klymaxx member, Joyce Irby. He worked as a producer for her company, Diva One Productions. He would go on to produce her lead single from her debut with Motown Records, and he would start working on his own, leading to opportunities with Another Bad Creation and Boyz II Men. Later, he was recruited by L.A. Reid and Babyface.

Dallas Austin would later open his own recording studio called DARP (Dallas Austin Recording Projects) in Atlanta, but he later renamed it as UAMG Studios (Urban Angels Music Group). He also created his own labels, including Rowdy Records, distributed by Arista/BMG. and Freeworld Entertainment.

Throughout his career, Austin has released some chart-topping songs, including Brandi’s Never Say Never and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine. He has also worked with Michael Jackson’s HIStory: Past, Present and Future, TLC’s Fanmail, Madonna’s Bedtime Stories, Lenny Kravitz’s song, I Belong To You, and Paula Abdul’s Head Over Heels. His resume also including producing various soundtracks for movies, including Drumline from 2002, About Time from 2013, Click from 2006, and The Other Guys from 2010 – just to name a few. In fact, his IMDB resume lists 91 projects to date.

But Dallas Austin did get into trouble back in the summer of 2006 when he was arrested in Dubai on drug charges. He was arrested, but they stopped short of accusing him of trafficking, which can result in a death sentence in the United Arab Emirates. He was charged with possession, noting it was probably for personal use. While he was thrown in jail, he was pardoned just weeks later, having the drug possession charges dropped. MTV reported at the time that Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, singer Lionel Richie, producer Quincy Jones, and a fleet of well-connected businessmen and lawyers had something to do with it.

It appears that Dallas Austin has a great relationship with his son Tron. This summer, he shared a video of him at his son’s graduation, as Tron graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in music from Full Sail University in Florida. It sounds like Tron wants to pursue a career in the music industry as both of his parents have had amazing careers.

However, last month, Tron posted a photo on his Instagram account, calling both Usher and his father, Dallas, clowns. He used the hashtag, #heartbrokeboys.

It’s uncertain what caused him to slam his own father on social media, but it sounds like it could have something to do with his mother. Both User and Dallas are reported to have dumped Thomas, and Tron could be loyal to his mother.