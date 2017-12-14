Who is Caitlin McHugh? Get to know John Stamos’s fiancee and soon-to-be mom to his child

John Stamos is expecting his first child with fiancee Caitlin McHugh, the actor has announced.

He told People magazine that the pair — who have a 23 year age difference — knew that they were ready to start a family and didn’t want to wait until they got married.

While most people are familiar with Stamos, 54, thanks to his appearances in everything from General Hospital and Full House to ER, McHugh is a little less in the limelight.

However, despite being just 31 she has already had a successful career in her own right as an actress, writer and model.

The gorgeous brunette graduated from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in La Cañada Flintridge, California with the class of 2004, and first got into acting back in 2007 with a string of small roles.

Her biggest role to date was probably in The Vampire Diaries in which she played the character of Sloan for four episodes in 2014. Earlier this year she penned the short film Ingenue-ish along with Stamos, who also directed it.

The 5ft 8in beauty has also found a lot of success as a model, and is represented by Wilhelmina models in Chicago.

She has more than 45,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly posts a selection of her modeling pics alongside what she’s been getting up to day-to-day, including some with Stamos.

In one, on his birthday, she posted a picture of them having a pillow fight together on a bed, with the caption: “Here’s to growing up, but never growing old! Happiest of birthdays to my Love! May every year keep getting better and better.”

In his interview with People magazine, Stamos revealed that it was McHugh who suggested the couple should have a child before getting married.

The pair got engaged on October 22 at Disneyland, following nearly two years of dating. He recalled how she discussed how they might want to have a baby before getting married, and when he asked why she responded jokingly: “Because you’re old.”