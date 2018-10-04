Who is Busy Philipps’ mom? Busy’s mom unknowingly helped her after rape

Busy Phillips is known for her roles on Dawson’s Creek, Cougar Town, Freaks and Geeks, and from Amy Schumer’s movie, I Feel Pretty, but Phillips is making headlines for other reasons this week.

Busy stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres show this week, opening up about the sexual assault that she experienced when she was just 14 years old. And as she told her story, she opened up about her mother, Barbara Philipps.

As it turns out, Busy’s mother Barbara is a rather private person. Not much is known about Busy’s mother, but Barbara and her husband Joe are still married. They have two children, Busy and Leigh Ann Philipps.

Busy was actually born Elizabeth Jean Philipps, but her parents named her Busy when she was six months old because she was so full of energy.

It sounds like her mother played a huge part in Busy’s life, as her mother introduced Philipps and her sister to the world of cake decorating. Busy has taken these skills from her mother and she’s a cake artist who has made creative narrative cakes, stand-up cakes and more. Imagine what the birthdays are like in the Phillips house!

On her Instagram account, Busy Phillips revealed that her parents celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Busy showed up to the celebrations in her mother’s wedding dress from 1967.

“As a surprise to my mom, I brought her wedding dress on the cruise and wore it to brunch this morning,” Busy explained about the outfit, adding, “Lucky for me, they got married in the 60s and it’s a super cute A-line mini, so I wasn’t walking around this boat in a floor-length wedding dress! Of course she burst into tears and I felt like Ross from Friends. Sorry Monica! (aka my sister @phoenixlala).”

Busy Phillips also gave her mom some credit on her Instagram account, revealing that the two didn’t always have the best relationship. But Busy reveals that when she had her first daughter, she called her mother sobbing because she didn’t understand a mother’s love until that moment.

When Phillips appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she opened up about the rape that she experienced at the age of 14. She also explained that she hadn’t told her mother until just five months ago when her memoir was written.

During the interview, Phillips revealed that she was raped as a teenager and how Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony last week encouraged her to speak out. Busy reveals it was hard to break her silence, but she opened up about it on Instagram, sharing her story with the world.

She also explains how she told her parents and her sister, learning that her mother Barbara felt guilty and a failure after not realizing that this had happened. But Busy Phillips gives her mother credit, revealing that she was a guiding spirit throughout the entire thing.

The book called, This Will Only Hurt A Little, will be available on October 16, 2018. The book is a memoir with Busy opening up about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and how she pursued acting in Hollywood.

In this stunningly candid memoir, she opens up about bullying, body-shaming, betrayals, the rape, postpartum anxiety, and motherhood. Of course, she also talks about her professional roles and her friendship with Michelle Williams.

This Will Only Hurt A Little will be available October 16, but is available for preorder now.