Who is Blac Chyna’s alleged baby daddy?

Blac Chyna has had about as many boyfriends this year as she’s had pregnancy rumors. And with the latest round of speculation about whether or not she is pregnant, there are also questions about who might be Blac Chyna’s newest baby daddy.

New Blac Chyna pregnancy rumors started making their rounds this week after the model-turned-reality star posted a video to Instagram Live. In it, she’s sporting a bare and very pregnant belly while wearing an outfit that fans have seen before.

It turns out that the video is a throwback. Chyna shared pictures of herself in the same exact outfit and with the same baby bump two years ago before she gave birth to Dream Kardashian.

Still, there are questions about Chyna’s alleged baby daddy so we took a look at who she’s currently dating and who might be the father if she were to become pregnant any time soon.

It’s already known that Blac Chyna has two children. The oldest, King Cairo, turns 6-years-old this month and is fathered by rapper Tyga. Her other child, Dream Kardashian, is almost 2-years-old and is fathered by Rob Kardashian.

Could it be YBN Almighty Jay?

Much earlier this year, Blac Chyna was dating teen rapper YBN Almighty Jay. You may recall, it was Almighty Jay who confessed to not using condoms and welcoming a Blac Chyna pregnancy during an interview.

The two broke up in July, reportedly after Blac Chyna found out about her much-younger boyfriend’s side chick. It’s not clear if they ever got back together after the reported July split, but she has since been linked to another younger man.

What about Devin Haney?

It didn’t take long for Blac Chyna to move on with boxer Devin Haney. In fact, she was romantically linked to the 19-year-old within the same month that she broke up with YBN Almighty Jay.

TMZ reported at the time that Haney wasn’t a new boyfriend at all. They claimed Blac Chyna was dating him for months, which has us wondering about breaking up with Almighty Jay over a side chick.

Despite months of dating rumors, Blac Chyna and Devin Haney have managed to keep their relationship relatively quiet, at least compared to the many other men she’s dated.

Just two days ago, footage of Chyna supporting Devin at a boxing match popped up, reigniting interest in their relationship and possibly even helping fuel the Blac Chyna pregnancy rumors.

While the latest Blac Chyna pregnancy rumors have been debunked, it looks like if she was actually pregnant, the likely candidate for baby daddy would be Devin Haney.