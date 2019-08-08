Finally, after months of anticipation, the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot premiered last night on FOX. It is not a traditional reboot or revival, which is causing a slew of questions from die-hard fans.

One question that has social media buzzing is who is BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris married to in real life? On the show, viewers saw the actress portrayed as a new grandmother, who is married but clearly struggling with a few life decisions.

Off-screen Carteris has been happily married to Charles Isaacs since 1992. Yes, at the height of her career playing Andrea Zuckerman, Carteris chose to marry the man of her dreams.

Isaacs is a stockbroker, who has supported his wife’s career in showbiz. Although he has appeared by her side at some high-profile Hollywood events and pops up on her social media occasionally, Isaacs prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Carteris has worked hard to keep her career, including being president of SAG-AFTRA, separate from her home life. She and Isaacs have two children together. Kelsey Rose, age 25 and Mollie Elizabeth age 20.

The actress and her husband have also chosen to keep their daughter’s out of the Hollywood spotlight. They are rarely photographed with their famous mom.

Beverly Hills 90210 fans will recall, Carteris’ pregnancy with her oldest daughter, Kelsey was written into the FOX TV show. Andrea became pregnant during her freshman year of college. She lost her virginity and got knocked up all within her first few months at California University.

On BH90210, the fictional Carteris just became a grandmother. It a milestone she and her husband in real life are perfectly happy not to reach anytime soon.

Gabrielle Carteris has been married to Charles Isaacs for almost 30-years. He is the love of her life, but she is all about protecting his privacy. Isaacs will not be featured on BH90210.

Fans should also not read too much into art imitating life on the FOX series. Carteris admitted at the FOX TCA event, the only similarity between her real-life relationship and the TV version is the longevity of the marriage.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.