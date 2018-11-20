Who did Mandy Moore marry, and who was her first husband?

Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith this weekend, but while most people are familiar with the bride, her groom is a little less well known.

Taylor is a a musician and lead singer of folk-rock and pop-soul band Dawes, who released their third album, Passwords, this summer.

Mandy credits Instagram with bringing them together. In an interview with People magazine, Mandy revealed that he reached out to her after she had posted a photo of one of their albums.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Mandy said. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Goldsmith shares some of his music on Instagram, where people can get a taste of his work if they haven’t heard of Dawes. He has previously toured with Bob Dylan.

Goldsmith has also worked as a writer on TV shows including Parenthood, and Dawes also appeared on an episode back in 2012. He co-write the song, Invisible Ink, featured on This Is Us, for Moore.

As for their future plans, Moore and Taylor are renovating a home for themselves after Mandy sold her home of 14 years following her divorce from her first husband. Plus, the two are already talking about having kids, with Moore telling People magazine last year that she was more than ready.

Mandy Moore’s first marriage was to musician Ryan Adams. The two wed in 2009 and divorced in 2015 after six years of marriage. The North Carolina native started in a band called The Patty Duke Syndrome and later pursued a solo career. He also played in the band Whiskeytown with Caitlin Cary, but it was his solo career that got him notoriety.

Fun at PaxAm w @totally_tod and the dudes pic.twitter.com/AaynJ11D0Z — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 12, 2018

In 2004, he would join the band The Cardinals and play with them until 2009. Throughout this time, he would befriend members of The Grateful Dead and work with Willie Nelson. In early 2009, he announced he was leaving Cardinals because of hearing loss. During this time, he was dating Moore.

Happy 2nd Anniversary in your forever home, Agnes. I am so proud to be your guardian and I thank you for being mine. Theo & Vincent met their match. XOOXO#adoptdontshop #blackcats

Thank you @SanteDOr we love you pic.twitter.com/jWQInQoGGs — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 8, 2018

In the November 2018 cover story of Glamour magazine, Mandy Moore decided to speak out about why her marriage to Ryan ended. She revealed that she felt she had chosen the wrong person and that she felt stuck. She also called the situation unhealthy, something Adams didn’t appreciate.

CNN reports that Ryan decided to send out tweets slamming his ex-wife for the interview. He wrote that their marriage was doomed from the start because she didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner.

He also revealed that he thought people were joking when they said he was married because he was so high at the time of his wedding. He later released an apology tweet, saying he is happy and wants to take the high road.

I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments.

It isn't classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best.

Thank you for taking the high road, Perez. Wishing you & your fam well. https://t.co/ysoV0Jp7Dh — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 12, 2018

A day after his apology tweet, sources told People magazine that he had belittled Mandy Moore throughout their marriage, saying that she didn’t deserve the way he treated her.

“Yes, there were some good times, but he had so many issues. He constantly belittled her. And he was selfish and made everything about him,” a source told the magazine, saying that Mandy “tried so hard to be a good wife and good friend, but he made it impossible.”

The source would also reveal that she was much happier now with Taylor Goldsmith and that she doesn’t want to dwell on the past.