Who are Nats Getty’s parents? Meet Gigi Gorgeous’ wife

YouTube sensation and transgender role model, Gigi Gorgeous (otherwise known as Giselle Loren Lazzarato) tied the knot with her long-time girlfriend, Nats Getty today in a gorgeous ceremony.

Knowing Gigi, of course, everything was both extra and gorgeous (duh, her name is Gorgeous, so it had to be!) and several social media stars showed off the stunning nuptials on their Instagrams.

But who is Nats Getty, the lucky lady who gets to be the center of Gigi’s world for life? Is she related to the famous Getty family?

As it turns out, Nats’ surname isn’t just a coincidence. The model and fashion designer is the great-granddaughter of famous oil tycoon, J. Paul Getty. Her cousin, Balthazar Getty, who appeared in the film Lord of the Flies, was also in attendance.

But now that we know who her great-grandfather is, who are Nats’ parents?

She is the daughter of Ariadne Getty and Justin Williams, but she goes by her mother’s surname due to the weight it carries.

If you’ve seen the 2017 film All the Money in the World, which depicted the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, he is Nats’ uncle.

Nats’ real name is Natalia Williams, but in her work, she’s always gone by the name Nats. Nats has an older sister, August Williams, who also works in fashion.

Her father, Justin Williams, is an actor, though the information about him is pretty slim.

Catch Nats and Gigi sharing their life on Gigi’s YouTube channel, Gigi Gorgeous.