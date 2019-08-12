Whitney Cummings shares nipple photo to thwart ‘foolish dorks’ who tried to extort her

Comedian Whitney Cummings has had it with the “foolish dorks” who tried to extort her over a nipple photo she posted earlier this year.

In April, Cummings accidentally shared an Instagram Story that featured her nipple. Once she realized her mistake, she quickly deleted the image.

Fast forward, and now some grifters are trying to get Cummings to pay them not to post the shot of her nipple. The funny lady decided to squash their money dreams by sharing the nipple picture on her own.

In a series of Tweets, the Undateable star put the “foolish dorks” on blast. Her first message explained the extortion. Cummings second Tweet shared the nipple pictures, along with the DM of the ask for cash.

2)They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks. pic.twitter.com/cet4YEXVyG — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

“When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore,” read Cummings third Tweet in the series.

The producer gave a quick shootout to her former Whitney costar and good friend, Chris D’Elia next. He sent her a picture of himself in his underwear in solidarity for her nipple photo.

After thanking her pal, the comedian got back to the business at hand with her Tweets.

“I’m not posting the names of the people trying to extort me because some of them might be dumb kids. I wouldn’t want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever or else every time someone Googled me they’d see me shoplifting a NO FEAR t-shirt,” she said in the following message.

D’Elia was not the only friend to show support for Cummings. Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer posted a picture of what he alleged was his injured balls, along with #IStandWithWhitney.

@WhitneyCummings Trying to *shame* a comedian out of money…… shame? Not only is this person horrible but…. #IStandWithWhitney pic.twitter.com/qZ6gPdXaMr — krysteen mitchem (@pepper_mental) August 12, 2019

Whitney Cummings pulled a Bella Thorne leaking what the extortionist was using as blackmail.

However, now it appears the brunette beauty may have started a war. Cummings latest tweet reveals another threat. She does not care though about the blackmailers or the people trying to get money from her nude pictures.

“Now I’m getting threatened with ‘we have access to your iCloud.’ I’ll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes. Frankly, I’m way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I’ve screen grabbed,” Cummings relayed.

It has been an eventful Monday for Cummings and her Twitter followers. She has entertained her fans with witty remarks, nip pictures, and inspiring words for taking control against grifters.