Whitney Cummings: Instagram boobs photo was posted after I smoked pot

In a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Comedian Whitney Cummings talked about the time last April when she exposed her boobs in a video she posted on Instagram.

Whitney did not realize when she posted the video, which showed her in a bath as she exposed a boob and nipple.

During the interview with Clarkson on November 21, she claimed that she was high on pot when she accidentally posted the video showing her breast and nipple exposed.

“It was actually my own fault,” she said. “I was doing Instagram Stories one night and weed is now legal in California, which is not a good mix. I had done [a Story] and it [my phone] kind of slipped a little bit, and then people were like, ‘Oh my God, your boob is on Instagram!'”

Kelly joked that if she had a body like Whitney’s she’d be happy to leak a nude photo of herself.

Whitney Cummings shares nipple picture to thwart ‘foolish dorks’ who tried to extort her Related posts you might like

Whitney immediately deleted the video after she discovered her mistake, but some people took screenshots and tried to extort her with them. But she refused to be intimidated and instead, she posted the images in August to Twitter. She also posted a message in a series of tweets explaining why she posted the images.

“In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple,” she tweeted. “Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo.”

1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

2)They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks. pic.twitter.com/cet4YEXVyG — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

She told Clarkson that she posted the images to Twitter to take back control from the people who were attempting to extort her. She said she couldn’t allow herself to give away her money because she worked too hard to earn it.

“I just took the bargaining chip off the table,” Cummings told Clarkson. “It was the only thing I knew how to do. It’s a boob!”

She said she was annoyed that people were trying to extort her over the images because there were “better nude photos of me.”

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

“I’m in the bathtub,” she said. “I look like I’m having a home birth.”