When will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hear wedding bells? ‘Insider’ reveals when the couple might tie the knot

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been going solid for a little over two years now. The pair started seeing one another just after Kylie broke it off with long-time on-and-off beau, Tyga. And, they got pregnant with their daughter Stormi almost immediately after they made things official.

It’s been rumored that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are trying for their second baby, but the pair haven’t opened up much about their family planning goals. After all, Kylie is only 22 years old this year, so it’s natural she might want to wait to tie the knot.

So will the pair hear wedding bells in the future? An alleged insider confirms that the pair do want to walk down the aisle, but also stated that it’s not going to be in the super near future.

“Right now they’re both just focused on their careers and expanding their empires as much as possible. They feel like their relationship is perfect the way it is and there’s no need to rush things while they’re both so young,” the insider spilled.

Fair enough.

Kylie Jenner has just released some skincare products for her Kylie Skin line, taking a girls’ week at Turks and Caicos for its launch.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus, but will return sometime this fall with new drama.