What happened to Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner? Kylie Cosmetics slashes prices on Jordy lip kits

In the wake of the latest Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, the biggest question has been what will Kylie Jenner do? She’s been best friends with Jordyn for years, to the point where she was welcomed into the family.

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly broken up with Tristan Thompson for good so what happened to Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner? Based on several reports and a surprise Kylie Cosmetics sale, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans are starting to piece together what may have actually happened.

Jordyn Woods moves out of Kylie Jenner’s home

Prior to reports that Jordyn Woods was making out with Khloe Kardashian’s man on Sunday night, she was not only Kylie Jenner’s best friend but she was also her roommate. Not anymore according to PEOPLE, who claims that Jordyn has packed up her belongings and will be needing a new home base.

They claim that Jordyn will be moving back in with her mom after the cheating drama. However, the status of Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship still isn’t clear.

On Wednesday night, Kylie did share a new Instagram story with her fans and in the video, she looked to be home alone. In the past, Jordyn Woods appeared in many of Kylie’s videos but it looks like that won’t be happening anymore.

Considering how close the two have been for years, the latest Kardashian cheating scandal is likely harder on Kylie Jenner than it has been on Khloe Kardashian.

It wasn’t exactly a secret that Tristan Thompson had a wandering eye but Jordyn Woods’ behavior was pretty shocking to Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ fans.

Kylie Cosmetics drops prices on Jordy lip kits

Another clue about how Kylie may feel after learning her best friend Jordyn Woods was seen making out with her sister’s man could be through the latest sale on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

Kylie and Jordan released a makeup collaboration in September 2018. Now, it looks like at least one piece of Jordyn Woods-inspired makeup has gone on sale. The raspberry-colored lip kit named Jordy has now sold out after a price drop from $27 to $13.50.

Get your Kylie and Jordyn Cosmetics in “Jordy” on sale 🤪 pic.twitter.com/7VB46HZ4EK — yikes (@_Wreckiniall) February 21, 2019

The burgundy palette + Jordy lip kit bundle also saw a price cut and has since sold out.

Now we can’t help but wonder if the entire Kylie x Jordyn collaboration will get a markdown as the Kardashians pick sides between their own, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner’s best friend.