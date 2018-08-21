What does David Beador do for a job? Find out about Beador Construction

Shannon Beador has been open about her failed marriage to David Beador on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Last year, Shannon announced that she filed for divorce from David during The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. The news shocked her costars, and it eventually brought them closer together as her life fell apart.

David Beador is a business owner. He currently runs and is in charge of Beador Construction, a company that is based out of Corona, California. It was founded in 1996, and from there David and his father built it from the ground up.

It is no secret the two had a lot of money, something that was apparent on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Of course, Shannon Beador was a stay-at-home mom, revealing that David Beador made enough money to support their lavish lifestyle and her ability to truly be a housewife.

According to Glassdoor, Beador Construction brings in anywhere from $10 to $25 million a year. There are no reviews from employees on the site, so it’s difficult to tell how the company is run.

Beador Construction is thought to currently employ around 80 employees.

There has been some back and forth between Shannon and David Beador regarding child and spousal support. Some numbers have been thrown out in the media, but neither has commented on what they agreed upon.

Currently, Shannon Beador is working on developing and running her own business with QVC. Now that she is reportedly raising her three daughters and David Beador is moving on with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, she wanted to do something that was hers alone.

