Were Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s kids the inspiration behind Hello Bello?

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have announced that they are launching a brand new baby-care line called Hello Bello. The products are mostly organic and plant-ingredient based, meaning it’s good for both the babies and the environment.

Dax and Kristen have two children together, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4. But were they the inspiration behind this new product line? Well, not directly, but the power duo wanted to create a line that reflected what they use on their children.

“Our guide was looking at what we would use on our kids. The reality is that tear-free is not organic, but we would choose to use tear-free. It’s not possible for us to deal with a bath time where we’re burning our kids’ eyes,” Bell has revealed about the new products, sharing that they created something they would use on their own kids.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are known for keeping their children out of the spotlight. In fact, many have no idea what they look like.

Alec is the only baldwin with any talent. I admire celebs like kristen bell and dax sheppard because they keep their kids out of the spotlight, nobody even knows what they look like — Vanessa Jors 💕 (@NessaJ785) February 2, 2019

Kristen and Dax previously teased about their work on Instagram, revealing that they were excited to share the news about Hello Bello soon. They also revealed that they had been working on it for quite some time.

The line is a premium line, but the products won’t break your budget. It will be sold at Wal Mart stores and will offer everything from diapers, wipes, shampoo, body wash, bubble bath, baby lotion, diaper rash cream, bug sprays, and more products to make parenting easy and affordable.

The products will retail for various prices but fall between $1.88 to $23.94, making Hello Bello budget friendly for every parent.

“We know parenting is hard enough as it is,” Shepard added. “Parents shouldn’t have to choose between what’s good for their baby and good for their budget.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Kristen bell and Dax Sheppard are one of THE most genuine couples on a public platform… I cannot get enough!! — lily francisci (@lilyfrancisci) February 24, 2019

Even though Dax and Kristen’s children may have played a role in the products, it seems that the inspiration may be more in line with providing great products for affordable prices, products that are both good for kids and the environment.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell created the Hello Bello line with Sean Kane, Jay McGraw, and Jennifer Pullen.