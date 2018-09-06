Watch Whitney Houston sing at Bobby Brown’s mother’s funeral

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest singers of all time and made an impression on people wherever she went.

Interest surrounding the singer has been growing again following the release of new biopic The Bobby Brown Story on BET, and after the debut of documentary film Whitney earlier this year.

Whitney had millions of fans around the world and performed on a global stage, but one of her most intimate performances is little known.

Whitney’s husband grew up in Boston and his parents lived there before they died. In 2011, when Bobby’s mother Carole Brown passed away, Bobby had to plan out the funeral.

Many of her acquaintances from the local area attended, but they had no idea that Whitney Houston would also be there to say goodbye to her mother-in-law.

Carole’s friends and family members were also in for a big surprise, when Whitney decided to also sing at the funeral.

The global superstar performed a solo version of Precious Lord, Take My Hand, and also sang Never Would Have Made It with singer, songwriter and actor Johnny Gill.

It would only be another year before Whitney herself would pass away in February 2012. She died suddenly at the Beverly Hilton hotel, with her cause of death is listed as drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.