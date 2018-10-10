Watch Cardi B’s 2018 AMA performance: Her flexibility has people talking!

Cardi B performed at last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs) and her performance stunned the audience. It was colorful, exciting, and she performed her hit, I Like It. She also had Bad Bunny and J. Balvin join the performance.

With a spinning platform and a down-facing camera angle, Cardi B started her performance with six dancers doing plenty of legwork. But when Cardi herself got up, she stretched her leg above her head, proving that she was indeed very flexible after giving birth to her daughter back in July.

Needless to say, people were talking about Cardi B’s performance on social media, calling her everything from the best performance of the night to the queen of live performances. But it was still her incredible flexibility that stole the internet.

While some people were impressed with her moves, others couldn’t help but make a joke of the performance. One person even shared a clip from the children’s show, The Big Comfy Couch, comparing Cardi B’s performance to the “clock stretch exercise” featured on the show.

In case you were wondering what I thought about Cardi B’s performance last night …. pic.twitter.com/HzuflaPPM5 — RAH • BANKS (@IAMRAHBANKS) October 10, 2018

Others were just impressed with her performance, revealing that they were living for her music, her live performance, and every little detail that went into planning the show.

I swear I can’t with @iamcardib AMA performance I’m LIVING FOR IT!! — CorinaKrystal (@CorinaKrystal) October 10, 2018

In late July, Cardi B revealed that she was dropping out of the Bruno Mars tour. She revealed that she thought she wouldn’t be ready after giving birth just weeks prior, but she shared her decision with her fans, sharing she would be staying home with her daughter instead.

Back on September 11, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into an altercation at the Harper’s BAZAAR party. Cardi B opened up to W Magazine about her feud with Nicki Minaj, revealing that it all had to do with something Nicki was saying about her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going,” Cardi B told the magazine, adding that she flipped out after seeing that Nicki had allegedly liked a tweet about Cardi’s parenting.

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-a** f**king mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

Just 10 days ago on October 1, Cardi B turned herself into police. She was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors related to a fight at a strip club. This arrest had nothing to do with the Nicki Minaj fight.