Watch as Chris Pratt totally surprises Achilles athletes in NYC marathon

As one of Marvel’s biggest stars, actor Chris Pratt has carved an enviable career playing superhuman amazing characters. He also is part of huge dramatic franchises such as the Jurassic series and lighter fare like the Lego movies.

So with this star wattage, it is so cool that Pratt takes time out to help athletes trying to compete in the New York City marathon, exceptional athletes who have disabilities that will not slow them down or make them quit.

That fighting spirit inspired Pratt to take part in the Achilles International race day. Achilles is a non-profit organization which gives athletes with disabilities a chance to participate in mainstream athletic activities.

From people with missing limbs to those who are legally blind, everyone who wants to participate gets a chance to race and run in events held around the world.

With Pratt’s involvement, along with the generous sponsorship of Michelob, a total of 95 runners from the group are part of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon as part of Team Ultra.

But the twist? The athletes had no idea that Chris Pratt was there to cheer on and support these Achilles athletes in the grueling NYC marathon.

Pratt said, “I’m about to surprise these Achilles athletes with some really exciting news about getting to run in the New York City Marathon with Team Ultra!”

Watch as these remarkable people each tell their unique stories and how they overcame unimaginable obstacles to run and live their lives, and just how Chris Pratt surprised them all.