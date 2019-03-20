20th March 2019 11:05 PM ET

Many fans of The Voice remembered comeback coach Kelsea Ballerini from the Comeback Stage of fall 2018. Luckily for fans, Ballerini’s presence on The Voice didn’t end there.

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson chose Kelsea Ballerini to be her battle round advisor. Clarkson has a heavily country-oriented team this year, so Ballerini’s help is fitting.

Kelsea Ballerini’s fame on The Voice has many fans wondering, was she a contestant on The Voice? Did she win?

Kelsea Ballerini on The Voice

Kelsea Ballerini definitely seems like the kind of artist that would have won from The Voice in seasons past. However, she has never been an actual contestant on the show.

Ballerini’s first appearance was back in 2018 when she was a coach for the shows companion series, Comeback Stage. Ballerini spent time coaching popular candidates from the past and prepared them for battles.

Kelsea Ballerini has made her way back to The Voice for the 16th season as the battle advisor on Kelly Clarkson’s musical team. The two women are touring together as well, keeping their relationship close but musical.

Kelly Clarkson has spent a large majority of her time this season talking about her country artists on her team, so it makes sense for her to bring a country musician and friend onto the show to help her team win.

Despite Ballerini not being a contestant on the show, she does spend a lot of her time on The Voice.

Kelsea Ballerini’s new music

Kelsea Ballerini is very busy in the music world, as she’s touring, creating new music, and having her current music turn into gold singles.

The artist tweeted that two of her songs going gold this week was inspiring to her now, as she’s still creating new music. One of her gold songs is her hit single, “Miss Me More,” as well as her song, “I Hate Love Songs.”

Ballerini’s Unapologetically album was nominated for a Grammy in 2017. This April, she will be inducted as the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kelsea Ballerini is a busy musician, but she’s still getting things done, just as any country woman does. Fans are watching closely to see when exactly she’ll be releasing that new music she’s working on.